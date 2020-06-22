100 Years Ago
June 22, 1920
The new “outlaw” railroad strike is not felt locally. The only effect of the general unauthorized walkout is an embargo on all freight on the Cumberland division of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. No freight is being accepted in Baltimore at present. None of the Brunswick or local railroad men have joined the “outlaw” walkout.
The Emmitsburg Chronicle has resumed publication after some changes in management, which includes Wm. H. Shugars as general manager and Walter C. Wickert as assistant.
The picnic season is just opening and people residing along much traveled thoroughfares are again seeing automobiles stopping by the side of the road, occupants alighting, packages opened and repasts spread in shady places.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1970
Fort Detrick may be phased out as the biological defense research center for the U.S. Army under the tentative plan announced over the weekend by the Department of Defense. Official spokesmen have been quick to point out that the plan is in the talking stage only and the figures quoted by the Defense Department are strictly preliminary.
Oh, waooww! A head-rock concert in Frederick. Tooo freaking much! You know, like nobody knew too much whether there was really going to be a Sunshine Festival in Baker Park Sunday after, I mean, you know, there was some real heavy rain comin’ down ‘til about noon. And the thing was supposed to start at one and all. But, well, the rain stopped, so everybody right-ons for the park and pretty soon there was a pretty good crowd of people there (200 at the high), so about 1:30 Billy Lebherz and Bobby Scotto ... they were the ones sponsoring the thing ... decided to hold the festival and they sent out for the guys with the amps and the bands and things.
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2000
Former U.S. Sen. Charles McC. Mathias said Wednesday he hoped that 50 years from now, the U.S. president would win election with an 85 percent voter turnout. And he hoped the campaign was financed by taxpayers. “I have come to the conclusion that public financing is the only alternative that’s going to work,” Mr. Mathias said, speaking to the Rotary Club of Frederick.
A statewide research group announced Wednesday that the state’s air quality has dropped each of the past three years and it said Frederick is ranked sixth of 16 for smog-filled areas in the state.
With the end of spring comes summertime plants and hordes of gypsy moth caterpillars. This year in Frederick County the state Department of Agriculture sprayed more acreage with pesticides for the destructive little pests than anywhere else in Western Maryland.
(1) comment
"...so everybody right-ons...." ? As a verb?
