100 Years Ago
June 23, 1921
Fire that started from the explosion of a welding tool caused $200,000 loss late this afternoon at Manchester, 10 miles from Westminster and 4 miles from Hampstead, the scene of the serious one Tuesday morning. Headquarters of the Manchester Fire Engine and Hook and Ladder Company, the office of the Dug Hill Fire Insurance Company, seven residences, four barns, seven automobiles, one motorcycle, the outer buildings of three homes, a horse and three hogs were destroyed.
A boy of 17 met death, and two others were injured yesterday as a result of a collision between a Dodge car and a Pennsylvania passenger train at Bentz’s crossing, about half a mile east of New Midway. James Harbaugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Harbaugh, is the name of the boy who was killed. His brothers Harry Harbaugh, 18, and Roscoe, aged 5, were on their way to cut some grain. Their father followed behind on a tractor with a threshing machine attached, and the tractor was making too much noise for the boys to hear the approaching train. The view at Bentz’s crossing is alleged to be obscured and they were unable to see the approach until it was on them.
James H. Cramer, a retiring member of the insurance firm, has entered into business with Philip E. Winebrenner and they will conduct a regular coffee roasting and packing business under the name of Winebrenner and Cramer Inc. The new firm will conduct their business in the Winebrenner building until a suitable place can be secured.
50 Years Ago
June 23, 1971
Staff Sgt. James E. Stitely, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stitely, Thurmont, recently received the Bronze Star Medal near Duc Pho, Vietnam. Sgt. Stitely received the award while assigned as a mortar crewman in Company B, 1st Battalion, 20th Infantry of the 23rd Infantry Division’s 11th Light Infantry Brigade.
The grounds and home of Maryland’s first governor, Thomas Johnson, will be the site this summer of the second annual Field School of Archeology. This program, offered by Frederick Community College at Rose Hill Manor, will again be under the direction of Carle Graffunder through the Division of Social Services.
20 Years Ago
June 23, 2001
Frederick’s aldermen have handed an ultimatum to scandal-plagued Police Chief Maj. Ray Raffensberger: Retire gracefully or face a forced exit from the department, according to informed sources. The Frederick Board of Aldermen met behind closed doors Wednesday and voted to oust Chief Raffensberger, said the sources.
The discovery of “well over 100” dead and dying fish at Lake Whittier this week prompted an investigation into the cause by city public works officials and state environmental experts. Officials said the fish kill appears to be due to a lack of dissolved oxygen caused by a number of factors: the application of an algaecide that kills algae, which in turn absorbs oxygen from the water in the decaying process; the lake’s fountains aren’t working; and overcast and rainy weather, which reduces the production of dissolved oxygen.
In 1904, the first Maryland Eagles chapter was founded, just six years after the national organization came to be. On Friday, members of the local Eagles 1067 Aerie and Auxiliary hosted the entire state’s roster to celebrate 96 years of tradition.
