100 Years Ago
June 23, 1922
Fighting their way through Maryland, re-enacting the skirmishes incident to the battle of Gettysburg the United States Marine Corps east coast expeditionary force is strengthening itself in the hearts of Marylanders. The force is the big attraction where it goes and man of those who fought over the same grounds during the Civil War visit the boys in their camps and compare the changes of today and those of the sixties. They have to keep up a schedule in order to reach Gettysburg in time for re-enacting the big battle on its anniversary. But Frederick citizens are going to try to keep them a few hours beyond their schedule.
There will be no summer camp held by the Frederick YMCA this year, Physical Director Alvin Quinn announced last night. It was found impossible to go to Big Pool, the usual camping site, and no other satisfactory camping site was available, so the camp was definitely called off.
A large majority of approximately 2,000 railroad men at Brunswick, it was said yesterday, voted in favor of a strike in the railroad wage controversy. The ballots have been returned to headquarters in Cincinnati, and the employees are awaiting further instructions. Should a walkout or strike be ordered, transportation facilities at Brunswick will be tied up, it is said.
50 Years Ago
June 23, 1972
(Hurricane Agnes) The entire town of Point of Rocks was evacuated last night as the Potomac River swept into the city. By noon today, the river covered the lower halves of the buildings. Evacuation of flood plain communities was underway today as the Potomac River at Point of Rocks was to crest this afternoon at 33 feet, but by 8 a.m. the water was 33.2 feet and still rising. At Knoxville, water was up to the windows of a house trailer that was parked along the railroad. Residents at Sandy Hook were pleaded with to move out, and most of them in the low lying area were evacuated.
State police announced this afternoon that Interstate 70 South at the Monocacy River was expected to be closed due to possible flooding of the bridge. The Monocacy was still rising at press time. The Potomac River was measured at 38 feet and still rising at 11 a.m. Normal for the river is around 15 feet.
Today the National Institute of Health, National Cancer Institute announced the award of the prime contract for the NCI facility at Fort Detrick to Litton Bionetics Inc., of Bethesda, a subsidiary of Litton Industries Inc. This contract is the largest contract ever awarded by any Institute of Health, and it is the first award-fee contract ever negotiated by the National Cancer Institute. The contractor has no guarantee profit from his work at the facility in the $6,850,000, first-year program to renovate, manage and operate the NCI facility at Fort Detrick.
20 Years Ago
June 23, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
