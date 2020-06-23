100 Years Ago
June 23, 1920
Maryland will have a three-day holiday this year for the Fourth of July celebration. Governor Ritchie has issued a proclamation declaring July 3 a legal holiday; the Fourth falls on Sunday, and Monday, therefore by law of State and nation, is a legal holiday.
With the throwing open of the old Spangler Hotel to the public this week, Mrs. A.M. Slagle assumed the management of both of Emmitsburg’s hotels. Mrs. Slagle has conducted the Emmit House.
50 Years Ago
June 23, 1970
Leaders of the charter government group will meet Wednesday evening in Winchester Hall to finalize plans for “Charter Week” activities. More than 38 district and precinct leaders, as well as petition carriers, will meet with Wallace E. Hutton and J. Richard Hudson at the meeting to review details of the final drive for signatures.
Sp.4 Michael Powers of Brunswick was recently promoted to Sp.5 while serving a year’s tour of duty with the 1st ASCH Helicopter Replacement Corp at Chu Lai, Vietnam. The 1967 Brunswick High School graduate received his basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C., and advanced training at Fort Eustis, Va., before going to Vietnam in February.
20 Years Ago
June 23, 2000
Two motions ended in a tie vote Wednesday night following a lengthy planning commission public hearing that would have affected construction of Frederick County’s first mosque. The votes came after extensive public testimony, mostly in favor of the proposal to build a 300-seat Muslim worship house on 100 acres zoned agriculture on New Design Road, north of Manor Woods Road, near the Alcoa Eastalco Works.
A local lumber yard wants the state to cough up $650,000 to pay unplanned costs of supplying real service to its Point of Rocks property, which a company representative says is the result of supplying commuter service to Frederick. The Builders FirstSource property had been adjacent to the rail line, but upgrades rerouted the track, leaving the site some distance away. CSX officials, however, claim Mark Rutter, director of new facilities of Builders FirstSource, was well aware of the changes in the works at least two months before the company settled on the property in February 1999.
