100 Years Ago
June 24, 1920
The Frederick Coca Cola Bottling Company, for the past three and a half years located on East Patrick street, has removed to the old Crystal Ice Company’s plant on East stree, along the Pennsylvania Railroad and will shortly resume operation with about four times its former capacity.
Motorcycle Deputy Earl Neikirk had a busy day yesterday qualifying new motor vehicle drivers. In Hagerstown during the morning he passed upon 125 and in the afternoon in this city he examined 125 more. The candidates with their machines lined up on Rockwell Terrace and the deputy had his hands full for near two hours examining registration cards, all of the applicants qualified.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1970
Senators Mathias and Tydings both promised Wednesday to fight for an extensive government facility at Fort Detrick, but indicated that the Defense Department will considerably reduce Detrick’s offensive biological warfare research team and transfer it to another facility.
Frederick County is feeling the effects of a nationwide fuel oil shortage, attributed to new federal and state anti-pollution laws. At bid openings this week, the Roads Board received only two bids, one of them incomplete, and the Board of Education received two bids, both of them incomplete, for supplying fuel oil. A problem that is affecting the nation because of a new requirement that manufacturing and power companies change over from coal to oil fuel systems is intensified in this state.
20 Years Ago
June 24, 2000
Robert Funk is the new interim president of Hood College. The Hood College Board of Trustees announced its choice Friday. The board will choose a permanent president in one to two years, according to college spokesmen.
Frederick County’s farmland preservation effort got a $1 million boost from Annapolis when Gov. Parris Glendening announced allocations in the Rural Legacy Program. The money was about half what the county has received in the first two years in the program and a fifth what the county sought. Frederick County has set a land conservation goal of 100,000 acres by 2020 through several programs.
