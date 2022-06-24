100 Years Ago
June 24, 1922
More than 5,000 Marines, comprising the Marine Corps Expeditionary Forces and all of them equipped for battle, will camp tonight on the County Fair Grounds. The fair grounds will be known today as Camp Feland, named after Brigadier General Logan Feland of the Marine Corps. It is the custom of the Marines to designate each camp after one of its Generals. The Marines, under the command of Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler, are en route on foot to Gettysburg, Pa., where they will reenact on its historic battlefield the famous clash between the Union and Confederate forces in 1863. The troops will depart tomorrow morning.
Argument in the case of the Central Chemical Company, indicted at the September term of court last year, for causing a nuisance in the way of permitting obnoxious odors to emanate from their reducing plant, south of this city, in the vicinity of White Oak Springs, has been concluded, and the case is being considered by Judge Worthington. According to witnesses the odors were of an extremely disagreeable nature, and the court was asked to suppress the nuisance. Other witnesses, however, testified that they were not annoyed by the odors.
Pleasantly located in a rolling country about a mile and one-half from Woodsboro, three-quarters of a mile from New Midway, and between a half- and three-quarters of a mile from LeGore is the Crystal Spring farm, of which Pinkney A. Richardson, the county’s most popular rural letter carrier, is proprietor. A part of the 74-acre tract is an apple orchard of 15 acres. The greater part of the balance is in pasture, the proprietor making a specialty of raising graded Holstein cattle. Fish ponds also cover part of the farm. Mr. Richardson has five ponds and devotes considerable time to the culture of goldfish.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1972
Maryland was declared a disaster area Friday night at 6 p.m. by President Richard Nixon in the aftermath of one of the worst floods in the state’s history, in the wake of tropical storm Agnes. Dozens of Frederick County roads remained closed by high water, including several state routes. In Frederick County, at least 50 county roads were reported closed due to high water Saturday morning. Eight state routes were blocked by the flooding. Hardest hit areas in the vicinity include Point of Rocks, Detour, Union Bridge, Ceresville, Buckeystown, Harpers Ferry and sections of Frederick City. The Potomac River reportedly crested at 38 feet Friday night at Point of Rocks, 23 feet over flood stage. The Monocacy River crested at 33.7 feet, as measured at the checking station on Gas House Pike, at 12:40 p.m. today.
Farming — Frederick County’s major industry — has suffered irreparable damage from this week’s flooding. ... The damage is hidden. A price tag seems impossible to estimate. Lost forever, for example, are the hundreds of thousands of tons of irreplaceable topsoil eroded by the continuous three days of rain and flash flooding. Lost is the value of years of liming and fertilizing practices for more than 129,000 acres of croplands needed to feed all the county’s dairy and other farm animals. Though certainly not every farm suffered damage, many did. The losses as an aggregate will be staggering, farmers say, and to many individual farmers, it may prove disastrous.
20 Years Ago
June 24, 2002
From a distance, it resembles a festival tent. But draw closer past the new homes, grazing cows and wire mesh fence, and it becomes clear this is no circus. Inside the three-story white vinyl shell, workers in yellow moon suits pick through scoops of bleach-soaked soil and scan for microscopic pathogens. Air sucked from the structure by garage-sized filtering machines is tested for organisms that can cause anthrax, smallpox, plague, brucellosis and tularemia. The air is cleaned, then sampled again before being released. Slowly goes the cleanup of Area B-11, a dump used by the offensive biological weapons laboratory at Fort Detrick in the 1950s and ’60s. The unexpected discovery of buried vials of live pathogens has transformed what began as a chemical cleanup into perhaps the most complex, elaborately safeguarded environmental restoration project ever attempted.
They’ll be back. Organizers of the Harley-Davidson rally in Frederick over the weekend said the turnout was outstanding, and the riders were warmly greeted. It was the first time the annual Maryland-Delaware rally by Harley Owners Group (HOG) clubs was held in Frederick. A total of 1,472 people registered, making it the best-attended rally ever, said Terry L. Lewis, director of the Frederick HOG chapter. He said the rally has been held since the early 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.