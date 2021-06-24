100 Years Ago
June 24, 1921
Vegetation is being seriously affected all over the county by the continued dry spell. Early sugar corn and early potatoes have already been hit by the drought, and unless rain soon comes, the potato crop that recently gave promise of a large yield will be greatly reduced. Yellow corn is also being held back.
Although the thermometer did not climb so high yesterday as it did the day before, the heat was felt more by the suffering inhabitants of the city and county on account of the humidity of the atmosphere. The highest registered for day was 94 early in the afternoon. On Wednesday, the mercury rose to 98.
Hog cholera has made its appearance in Frederick county again this year and is reported on three farms by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Animal Industry, Washington. Last year, during the reign of hog cholera in both Frederick and Washington counties, farmers throughout this section lost heavily, and it was some little time before the disease was under control.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1971
Frederick County was well represented among the 300 business, industrial and governmental leaders invited as guests of the Maryland Port Authority to tour the Port of Baltimore aboard the “Maryland Vessel Port Welcome.” The tour was designed to reveal the progress made in the port and harbor during the past year in particular and in the past several years in general.
Offices of Central Charge Service in Washington, D.C., on June 29, will be the setting of a demonstration of Picturephone service. This will be the first commercial use of Picturephone on the eastern seaboard. Central Charge is the first enterprise in our Nation’s Capitol to offer in-service use of the “phone of the future.” The set includes a 5 x 5 1/2-inch screen on which communicators’ faces are shown during a conversation on the Picturephone.
The Maryland State Police Barracks “B,” in Frederick, has acquired three new troopers, all natives of Frederick County. Beginning work on July 1 will be Tpr. Donald L. Stevens, Tpr. Joseph O. Miller and Tpr. Carl R. Valentine. The trio were among the 62 graduates of the Maryland State Police Academy in Pikesville.
20 Years Ago
June 24, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
