100 Years Ago
June 25, 1920
Rain has fallen with remarkable regularity during the past three weeks. It seems hardly a day passes that a downpour does not come along as part of the program. The rain has played havoc with strawberries and cherries, but it is bringing on vegetation in fine style. Those who cultivated a garden this summer are beginning to reap the rewards.
The County Goldfish Association held a meeting at the courthouse yesterday afternoon and completed arrangements of sending a delegation to Washington Monday to appear before the Inter-State Commerce Commission and join in a country-wide protest against the express company raising the transportation rate of goldfish. Those present at the meeting were Charles C. Putman, Walter S. Wiles, Charles J. Ramsburg, Walter L. Rice, Martin E. Kefauver, E.R. Powell, Edgar L. Thomas, P.C. Kessler, Ross H. Warrenfeltz, Luther C. Leatherman, George Allnutt, Samuel C. Eaton, John W. Ball and Charles A. Rice.
Rev. and Mrs. M.L. Firor of Burkittsville have received no further word from their daughter, Miss Marion P. Firor, who is a Reformed missionary at Yochow, Hunan Province, China, where Rev. William A. Reimert, another Reformed missionary, was killed last week by Chinese rebels. A cablegram says, however, that the women and children attached to the mission escaped.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
“Outsiders” were given an opportunity to view one of the truly unique schools for delinquent boys in Maryland located at Sabillasville. Under the direction of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, delinquent boys from 15 to 15-1/2 are instructed at Victor Cullen School. James M. Dean, recently appointed superintendent of the school, invited numerous local community members to view the school in actual operation during Wednesday’s open house.
“Like a little man who will sit on your shoulder and wait, possibly for 10 years, maybe 15, for the chance to take over you again.” The speaker, a recovered alcoholic and a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, told a Maryland Institute of Alcohol Studies audience Wednesday that AA has no “cure” for the alcoholic. Instead, AA recognizes alcoholism as “a disease for which no cure has yet been found.”
The fairer sex rode way with the trophy Friday night at 75-80 Drag-A-Way in Monrovia in the Super Stock Eliminator class meet. Patti Young, from York, Pa., won first place with her 1969 SS/HA Mustang with 12.13 ET at 113.35 mph over Joe Rimback from Baltimore in his ‘67 SS/E Chevelle.
20 Years Ago
June 25, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
