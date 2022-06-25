100 Years Ago
June 25, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 25, 2002
Hot temperatures combined with relatively high humidity have led the National Weather Service to continue a heat advisory for Frederick through today.
Morgan Kellman, a Middletown 13-year-old, won the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, N.J., last week. After almost a week of almost nonstop matches, she received a trophy and a $2,000 college scholarship for winning the tournament on June 20. This was her fifth trip to nationals and the third time she made it to the semifinals. She usually aims to be in the country’s top eight marble players, but this year she was determined to go all the way.
Perched high above the auditorium on awards platforms, more than 100 youth received a gold medal for leadership skills during the ninth annual Maryland Dairy Youth Weekend, held June 14 to 16, at the Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center. Following the theme of the Olympic Games, the camp promoted finding the winner within, teamwork, sportsmanship, cooperation and leadership through games, workshops and speakers.
