SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
June 26, 1922
An unsuccessful attempt was made to raid the hennery of Francis Brunner, near Pearl, Sunday morning about 2:30 o’clock. Mr. Brunner was aroused from slumber by a cackling of hens and on running to the window saw a horse and buggy at his front gate and some chickens scurrying around in the yard. He rushed downstairs and saw a man run through the gate, jump into the buggy and drive off at a furious rate of speed. Brunner got his machine out and gave chase. He soon overtook a man driving along the road in a buggy similar to the one he had seen at his front gate, except that it had a light burning, and the buggy at the gate was without lights. He returned to his home and found a bag containing eight hens that had been dropped in his front yard close to the gate.
A windstorm of almost cyclonic proportions swept over Emmitsburg yesterday afternoon shortly after 5 o’clock. Rain fell in torrents for nearly half an hour, and the electric light service was put out of commission for 40 minutes. The storm came up suddenly and was very severe while it lasted. Half a dozen large trees were uprooted, and signs were loosened. Considerable rain fell at St. Joseph’s College, and only a shower fell at Mount St. Mary’s College. The path of the wind was narrow and at its highest was violent.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1972
The Maryland Civil Defense and Emergency Planning Agency told Governor Marvin Mandel Saturday the flood did an estimated $3 million in damage to Frederick County — $2 million to public property and $1 million to private. But Frederick County Civil Defense Director George J. Stup said this estimate is provisional and likely to be “quite low” since it was presented to the governor only to give him an early idea of the damage after President Nixon proclaimed the state a disaster area eligible for federal relief.
The contributions continue to mount at radio station WTRI in Brunswick for the aid of the flood victims in the tri-state area and in particular the victims of Point of Rocks and Buckeystown. The total collections up to 8:30 a.m. Monday was $4,000, with $7,000 pledged along with money that has been left at the collection points. According to the radio station owner, Frank Manthos, he said he would match the first of five $100 contributions with $100 from the station.
20 Years Ago
June 26, 2002
The FBI searched the apartment of a researcher who lives just outside the gate to Fort Detrick on Tuesday, believing the scientist might have had access to anthrax while doing work for the Army base, a law enforcement official said. The researcher agreed to the search in hopes of removing himself from any possible suspicion, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It was unclear whether the researcher was a federal worker at Fort Detrick or a worker under contract with the Army base. The official said the search was not unusual in the FBI’s hunt for a suspect for last year’s anthrax letter attacks.
BRUNSWICK — Harlan Mitchell’s three-run home run in the last of the first inning set the pace for Civitan’s (Frederick National) win in the District 2 Little League Tournament of Champions Tuesday. Mitchell’s blast was part of a seven-run first, and Civitan went on to claim the tourney title with a 15-9 win over East Frederick’s Kappas team.
