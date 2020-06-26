100 Years Ago
June 26, 1920
New York’s Governor, Lieutenant Governor and many members of the Empire State Legislature, with three Civil War veterans from each of the 88 New York organizations that participated in the Maryland campaign of 1862 are scheduled for a trip to Antietam Battlefield on September 17, the anniversary of the battle to witness the dedication of the State monument which has just been completed. The monument is one of the finest on the field and cost $29,000.
Maryland’s meteorologist James H. Spencer, down Baltimore way, claims that the wettest month in 91 years is June. It may be for Baltimore, but the first 25 days of June in Frederick county have brought only gentle showers. Frederick county’s meteorologist discussed water figures and facts with a reporter last night near midnight and he pooh-poohed all this talk about a saturated month. “This is a wet month? Pshaw! One June 16, 1916, we had four inches of rain. It flooded the meadows,” conversationally went on the weather man. “That year we had something like 10 inches of rain in June.” This month, so far, 4.80 inches of rain have fallen.
Cheyenne, Wyo., June 25 — Hailstones as large as apples crashed through roofs at Hillsdale, 12 miles from here last night and reduced two farm buildings near there to kindling wood, according to telephone reports early today. Some of the hailstone were said to have been 18 inches in circumference. Motorists caught in the storm crawled beneath their machines, the tops affording no protection, the reports said.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1970
For the official grand opening of the Red Barn on Jefferson Street, the management used a money ribbon. After the money ribbon of $50 was cut it was presented to the Mayor to be given to charity. The mayor gave it to his church building fund.
Mark May, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry May Jr., Poplar Heights, has been a patient at the Frederick Memorial Hospital since last Tuesday. The boy was bitten as he was looking in a field near his home for a ball. Following the accident, Harry May Jr. and his uncle, Rodney Burdette, found the snake under a dog box and shot it, confirming the fact it was a copperhead snake.
20 Years Ago
June 26, 2000
Churches once consisted of physical structures where people congregated. But thanks to technology, many denominations are now wired, taking advantage of the Internet for ministry marketing to anyone with a computer. Having a Web site has been “absolutely positive, making activities and programs more available” for the Frederick Presbyterian Church USA, said Phillip Day, church director of music and fine arts.
The Korean War began June 25, 1950, and officially ended in 1955. Until 1999 the United States Congress did not recognize the battles as a war, referring to it only as a police action or conflict in official documents. A 50-year commemoration ceremony was held Saturday in Memorial Park in Frederick to remember the sacrifices made by county residents who served in what Col. William E. Weber, U.S. Army, ret., describes as “the five-paragraph war” because it has gotten so little attention in history books. “It is called the forgotten war,” Mr. Weber said. “A phrase that was established by the men who fought that war.”
