SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
June 26, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1971
As the men in the U.S. Congress debate the draft, local board No. 45 continues its daily routine, drafting young men to be sent to various parts of the world.
A Poplar Heights woman presented a dead catbird to the sheriff’s department this week as evidence of illegal hunting in her neighborhood. She gingerly brought the bird, in a plastic bag within a paper bag, to the News-Post. “Along with air pollution, the birds have another enemy,” she said. She would not identify herself but said that Tuesday she had seen a group of four or five boys in their subteens in front of a scrub cherry tree across the street from her house. One of the boys aimed a BB gun at the tree, and shot.
Good Morning! “A recession is a period in which you tighten your belt. In a depression, you have no belt to tighten, and when you have no pants to hold up, it’s panic.” — Anonymous
20 Years Ago
June 26, 2001
Duke Energy North America submitted its voluminous application with Maryland regulators last week, seeking the state’s blessing to construct a 640-megawatt power plant in southern Frederick County. But what the company looks forward to, Point of Rocks residents regret. “We’re not happy. We just don’t want them to come,” said Jodye Roebuck, one of dozens of residents who have been preparing for months to battle the giant energy company.
Former Frederick County commissioner and local businessman Galen Claggett said Monday he is “seriously looking at running for mayor.”
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
June 27, 1921
A heavy downpour of rain yesterday accompanied by a heavy wind and thunderstorm broke the drought in the Frederick valley. The storm swept over the northwestern section of the county at about 5 o’clock and upon Frederick about 5:45 o’clock. It was a driving rain that soaked all unlucky pedestrians from the head to the foot, making umbrellas mere ornaments.
Fire of unknown origin yesterday morning early wrecked the residence of Mrs. Mary M. Miller, West South street, and damaged quantities of furniture. Mrs. Miller suggested the fire possibly could have been due to fireworks, explaining that boys had been prematurely celebrating the Fourth of July Saturday evening.
Railroad travel still seems to be at low ebb, and although vacation times are arriving, travel on the different railroads doesn’t seem to be affected. One of two things must be responsible for this. Either vacationists are taking their little jaunts in the family machine, or money is too scarce for them to go vacationing.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 27, 2001
Two counselors at Victor Cullen Academy in Sabillasville have been suspended pending an investigation into an alleged “Saturday Morning Fight Club” that pitted youths against each other while counselors watched.
Residents of the New Midway area lost a five-month battle on Tuesday and now can expect to see a wireless communications tower rising above a tree-lined ridge near their rural homes. The Frederick County Board of Appeals voted 2-1 to let Spring PCS build a 156-foot tower off Md. 194 in the town, about halfway between Woodsboro and the Carroll County line.
Terence Morris left his mark on the Frederick basketball landscape long ago. Morris, a Maryland senior who is expected to be selected in the NBA draft tonight, made one of his first impressions when he was in middle school, and it hasn’t gone away.
