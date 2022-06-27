100 Years Ago
June 27, 1922
“What kind of fish inhabit the waters of the Potomac?” is a question frequently asked by visiting anglers and not infrequently by local devotees of the rod and reel. The Potomac fish fauna comprises 81 species, belonging to 62 classifications or groups, and range in size from the small minnow to fish that weigh as much as 20 or 25 pounds. The Potomac fish fauna has been enriched by the introduction of nonindigenous species, some of which are now among the best food and game fishes of this region. The acclimatized species, numbering about 10, are mostly members of the bass family.
A proclamation calling the attention of the people of Frederick to the fact that shooting off firecrackers and exploding torpedoes on the streets of Frederick is a violation of a city ordinance will be issued by Mayor Lloyd C. Culler within the next day or so, the mayor announced last night. After the proclamation has been issued, the members of the Frederick city police force will be instructed to arrest any and all persons whom they see violating this ordinance. The proclamation will more than likely knock in the head a number of plans for an elaborate, old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1972
Frederick County Commissioner John A. Derr said today that damage to the county’s bridges and bridge approaches alone is estimated at “over $7 million.” Ten bridges are out, and the Army Corps of Engineers are checking the Devilbiss Bridge between U.S. 15 and the Walkersville area to determine whether it is irreparably damaged. Derr guessed that total damage to the county “could go to $20 million before you know it,” if damage to crops and all private residential property is included. Farmers will be hard hit, he said, because entrance lanes and livestock fences are expensive to rebuild.
Maryland’s two Republican senators, Charles McC. Mathias and J. Glenn Beall, testified before a senate public works subcommittee today in support of funding for the Sixes Bridge Dam and Reservoir. The project is designed to reassure the Washington Metropolitan area of an adequate water supply during the summer. The proposed dam on the Monocacy River in Frederick County would store water but could be released to boost the flow of the Potomac during low water times.
Paul Groff drove his car into his garage on Clarke Place last night — and the floor dropped out from under it. “I parked the car and walked out front, and a lady across the street said, ‘Hey, look at that car, the whole front end is down.” Not my car, I thought, but when I looked around, there it was” — resting on its front bumper with a 5-foot hole under it. Groff said there was no water in the hole and he couldn’t see how the flood could have cause it. “There probably used to be a well there,” he speculated, adding he figured it would take “a couple tons of dirt” to fill the hole.
20 Years Ago
June 27, 2002
Frederick police have started ticketing bars breaking the strict new noise ordinance, slapping Xhale nightclub with three citations totaling $1,600 and Lucas McCain’s with a $100 ticket. A court battle over the validity of the tickets or the constitutionality of the ordinance appears inevitable.A former Fort Detrick researcher whose Frederick apartment was searched by FBI anthrax investigators once worked for the National Institutes of Health as a specialist in bioterrorism management. The FBI also searched a public storage facility in Ocala, Fla., that was rented by Steven J. Hatfill, 48, a Justice Department officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The facility is near where Dr. Hatfill’s parents once owned a horse farm, the Ocala Star-Banner reported Wednesday. The FBI agents made no arrest after searching the apartment of Dr. Hatfill Tuesday night. Late last year, agents also searched Dr. Hatfill’s third-floor home in Building 1711 of the Detrick Plaza Apartments, finding no evidence of anthrax. They also searched his car, according to the Hartford Courant. While at the apartment on Tuesday, agents removed large trash bags of property, placing them into a Ryder truck backed up near the door of his apartment building.
