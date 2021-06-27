100 Years Ago
June 27, 1921
A heavy downpour of rain yesterday accompanied by a heavy wind and thunderstorm broke the drought in the Frederick valley. The storm swept over the northwestern section of the county at about 5 o'clock and upon Frederick about 5:45 o'clock. It was a driving rain that soaked all unlucky pedestrians from the head to the foot, making umbrellas mere ornaments.
Fire of unknown origin yesterday morning early wrecked the residence of Mrs. Mary M. Miller, West South street, and damaged quantities of furniture. Mrs. Miller suggested the fire possibly could have been due to fireworks, explaining that boys had been prematurely celebrating the Fourth of July Saturday evening.
Railroad travel still seems to be at low ebb, and although vacation times are arriving, travel on the different railroads doesn't seem to be affected. One of two things must be responsible for this. Either vacationists are taking their little jaunts in the family machine, or money is too scarce for them to go vacationing.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 27, 2001
Two counselors at Victor Cullen Academy in Sabillasville have been suspended pending an investigation into an alleged "Saturday Morning Fight Club" that pitted youths against each other while counselors watched.
Residents of the New Midway area lost a five-month battle on Tuesday and now can expect to see a wireless communications tower rising above a tree-lined ridge near their rural homes. The Frederick County Board of Appeals voted 2-1 to let Spring PCS build a 156-foot tower off Md. 194 in the town, about halfway between Woodsboro and the Carroll County line.
Terence Morris left his mark on the Frederick basketball landscape long ago. Morris, a Maryland senior who is expected to be selected in the NBA draft tonight, made one of his first impressions when he was in middle school, and it hasn't gone away.
