100 Years Ago
June 27, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1970
Streaks of blue-white lightning arched over Frederick County last night, as a violent storm dropped .50 of an inch of rain on the area. State Police reported that there were trees down across the road on Old U.S. 15 south of Thurmont. Otherwise, the only other troubles were being reported by the Potomac Edison Company.
Colonel E.M. Gershater, commanding officer of Fort Detrick, will officially relinquish command of the installation to Lieutenant Colonel Selvyn H. French in a Change of Command Ceremony Wednesday. The ceremony will be led by Commander of Troops, Major Reese L. Boyd. The First United States Army Marching Band will be present at the ceremony to render the appropriate music.
20 Years Ago
June 27, 2000
Good Morning! “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain
At the town meeting earlier this month, a Burkittsville resident asked why an archaeologist would be present during construction along Md. 17, which began June 19. Todd Hammond, project engineer, answered that it was procedure, especially when working in a town as old as Burkittsville, which was founded in 1824. Last Tuesday, the need for an archaeologist became clear. Shortly after construction started, cobblestones were discovered underneath Main Street on either side of Md. 17. April Fehr of Goodwin and Associates said that one section of cobblestones was part of an old sidewalk. Another section appears to be part of an old street, but its age has not been determined.
Trains have captured boys’ imaginations since their invention. But few have been as enamored by the power of locomotives as Reuben Moss, a Brunswick 12-year-old. “They’re so powerful,” the Brunswick Middle School student marveled. “They can pull heavy loads. I’ve just liked them my whole life. I study trains a lot and read a lot about them.” He brings that knowledge to his job as a tour guide at the Brunswick Railroad Museu.
