100 Years Ago
June 28, 1922
After an illness extending over a period of about two years, John L. Johnson, managing superintendent of the Union Manufacturing Co. and a former member of the Board of Aldermen, died at his home, 125 East Patrick street Tuesday morning, the end coming quietly. The cause of death was given as carcinoma. Mr. Johnson was one of Frederick’s best known business men. He mastered the hosiery industry, and kept in close touch with the local enterprise even during his illness.
On next Sunday morning at 9:30 o’clock the United Brethren Sunday school of this city will hold a patriotic rally preceding the Fourth of July. This is going to be a Francis Scott Key service. Francis Scott Key, it is said, was secretary of the United Brethren Sunday school at Keysville, and it is the purpose of this service on Sunday to feature Key as a prominent patriot and churchman. The church is in possession of the minutes of this school signed by Francis Scott Key.
Frederick will be the convention city of the eighth annual meeting of the Potomac States Association of the Baking Industry. This action was taken at the annual convention at the Hotel Rennert, Baltimore, last week. More than 400 visitors will be brought to this city for three days next year by the convention, which will add another big meeting to Frederick’s program for 1923 as a convention year.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1972
County Engineer William Fout said today that the County Roads Commission’s final estimate of total damage to the county’s roads and eight bridges is $5,750,000. “This is the amount we are sending to the federal and state governments in our relief requests,” he said.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Officials of the University of Maryland are considering establishing a sixth campus possibly in upper Montgomery County. Tentative proposals suggest a location between Gaithersburg and Frederick, but a final report on the study is not expected until September, said a university spokesman.
20 Years Ago
June 28, 2002
WASHINGTON — The FBI is looking closely at 20 to 30 scientists in its investigation of last fall’s deadly anthrax attacks, including the biodefense researcher who allowed agents to search his Frederick home this week, a U.S. official said Thursday. Dr. Steven J. Hatfill, who let agents search his Maryland apartment and Florida public storage unit this week, commissioned a 1999 study depicting a hypothetical anthrax attack by mail while he was working for defense contractor Science Applications International Corp., said Ben Haddad, spokesman for the San Diego-based company. Dr. Hatfill is not considered a suspect, and there is no evidence that he is connected to the anthrax letters, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Dr. Hatfill has denied involvement in the anthrax mailings.
Looking beyond the current $200 million Interstate 70 project in Frederick, transportation officials say the major options under study for I-270 and U.S. 15 will come at a much larger price, and not just in dollars. Six construction alternatives are under consideration. All would cost at least $2.5 billion. One would require 385 home displacements, while another would gobble up 143 acres of farmland, another would impact 48 historic sites, another would affect 180 acres of forest, and one alternative would impact 12 acres of wetlands and more than 3 miles of streams.
