100 Years Ago
June 28, 1920
D. Columbus Kemp, prominent Democratic leader and a wealthy farmer, near this city, died yesterday morning after an illness of about 10 days. Death was due to heart trouble and a complication of diseases. His age was 79 years. Up until his last illness of nearly two weeks ago, Mr. Kemp was in comparatively good health and supervised the management of his farm. Mr. Kemp was born on the old Kemp homestead at Rocky Springs, about two and one half miles northwest of Frederick, Feb. 2, 1841.
From an authoritative source in Brunswick last night it was stated that about 250 railroad men are still out on strike. It was said that this is the largest number that has quit since the strike began last Thursday. A number of the men have returned in the meantime while others at different times have stopped work. It was said that the men are gradually returning to work.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 28, 2000
Members of the Frederick County Commissioners need a pay raise and commissioners President David Gray wants to ask the county delegation to Annapolis to see that they get one. “It’s crazy to leave” commissioners’ salaries at $30,000 per year, he said, later adding that commissioners haven’t had a raise in 10 years.
Frederick’s Monocacy Water Trailway was among the first 10 Maryland sites selected for funding in the federal Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails Program, Sen. Paul Sarbanes announced Tuesday. The $8,530 grant will enable the city to develop an interpretive water trail map, trail markers and an access to the trail at Monocacy Battlefield, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.