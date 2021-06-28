100 Years Ago
June 28, 1921
In rags and wearing an overcoat with the temperature near 98, a man who created considerable alarm in the neighborhood of Hansonville was arrested Saturday by Sheriff Wm. O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Chas. H. Klipp and committed to jail. His hair was six inches long, and a beard covered his face. There was no specific charge against him, and at a hearing yesterday before Justice J. Grahame Johnson, he was released and ordered to leave the county. At the jail, he gave the name of Joseph Serronski and claimed to be a native of Austria-Hungary and was on his way to Pennsylvania to work in the mines. For several days, he went from house to house begging in the locality of Hansonville, and his appearance frightened a number of persons.
A stable on Whisner Street, owned by U.A. Lough, caught fire Sunday afternoon, and a still alarm was sent to the Uniteds, who responded. Their services were not needed as the fire was extinguished by Edward Tracy and Walter Bowers, residents of the neighborhood. Mr. Lough stated that no damage was done. It is thought that the stable was set on fire by boys playing there.
A barn on the farm of William Cadle, Urbana, was blown down, another on the place of G.S.C. Bopst near Reich’s Ford was wrecked, and much other damage was done in the storm that passed over Frederick late Sunday afternoon. A roof was also blown from the barn on the Dennis farm, which is tenanted by Jeff Windsor.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1971
For the second time since its adoption in 1959, the Frederick County master highway plan is undergoing revision, with hearings before the county commissioners before fall. The proposed changes include revisions in road classifications as well as road alignments.
More than 100 people are actively engaged in seeking facilities to collect paper, glass and cans to ship for recycling from the Emmitsburg-Thurmont area, but they are having trouble finding a lot and a barn for storage. The group of concerned people, Citizens Action for the Reversal of Environmental Destruction (CARED), organized in February to do something about the ecological crisis in the world.
20 Years Ago
June 28, 2001
Terence Morris’ first smile was big, but his second smile was bigger. Mr. Morris, a senior small forward from the University of Maryland, was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round with the 34th overall pick of the NBA Draft Wednesday night. The second smile came not five minutes later, when Mr. Morris learned he had been traded to the Houston Rockets. “This is what I always wanted to do,” said Mr. Morris. “I’ve got so much energy right now, I wish I could go play with them tomorrow. I feel really good.”
Fedders plans to close its Rotorex plant in Walkersville, according to the company’s quarterly report. The company plans to cut 800 jobs nationwide and move production of many of its products to Asia to lower costs, the report stated.
