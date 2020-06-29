100 Years Ago
June 29, 1920
At midnight last night freight service on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad at Brunswick was completely tied up. At that hour it was estimated that between 600 and 800 men had stopped work and it was said that probably 1,000 will be idle today. The men simply stopped work and left their places without disorder.
For the first time, so far as the records show, a prisoner has been sentenced to be confined by a United States court in the Carroll County jail. Benjamin P. Poole, a well-known farmer and business man of that county, was indicted in the United States District Court at Baltimore on charges of operating a still for the manufacture of whisky on one of his farms, near Granite, for personal use. He was sentenced to be confined in the county jail at Westminster for 90 days.
About 75 persons were present and assisted at the raising of a new barn on the farm of Roy Kefauver southwest of Middletown. Over 100 persons were present and assisted in the farm raising on the Roy H. Shafer farm, south of Middletown. Roy Taylor is the tenant on the farm. About 80 persons were present and assisted at the barn raising on the farm of Harry Sines, at New Baltimore, west of Middletown.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1970
A project to reduce hazards at the intersection of Maryland Route 97 and U.S. 15 near Emmitsburg in Frederick County has been moved forward by the State Roads Commission. The SRC received bids on the project which calls for the relocation of Route 97 at the intersection. Another part of the safety measure, constructionof a $243,000 bridge carrying Route 97 over U.S. 15, already is underway.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2000
The school system’s planning staff is recommending that an elementary school be built on Frederick’s south side in 2003, according to a revised facilities master plan discussed by the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday. The master plan first proposed that a new elementary school be built first on the city’s north side, and another be built on the south side in 2007. But Orchard Grove and Ballenger Creek elementary schools, on the south side of Frederick, are already overcrowded, and Carroll Manor Elementary, also in the area, will be overcrowded within the next three to five years, planners said.
The Walkersville town commissioners got a look at two alternative plans to renovate Town Hall for a proposed senior citizen center during their Wednesday night meeting, but didn’t take action on either of them. The plans, one for about $102,000 and the other for about $70,000 laid out renovation ideas.
