100 Years Ago
June 29, 1922
The worst rain storm in years swept Frederick county yesterday afternoon about 4:30 o’clock, causing creeks and streams to overflow, washing away fences and wheat shocked in the field, flooding highways, and carrying automobiles from the state road in some places and leaving them high and dry in nearby meadows. The storm was at its worst south of Frederick. From the Jug Bridge to Plane No. 4, the small streams crossing the road were swollen into raging torrents, which flooded the pike at three points: Haugh’s blacksmith shop, Mount Carmel church and close to the Jug Bridge. Large quantities of wheat were washed from fields in the vicinity of Pearl into the Monocacy, and that river was also filled with driftwood washed into it by its swollen tributaries.
“Uncle Joe” Walling, one of the oldest members of the Wanderlusters Club, and formerly of Frederick, who left Baltimore May 13 on a hike to San Francisco, had reached Jefferson Barracks, Mo., according to word received from him today. In spite of his 79 years, Uncle Joe writes that he never felt better, is in good “walking trim” and is being treated royally by old acquaintances he meets along the road. It is the fourth transcontinental trip on foot that Uncle Joe has attempted. Walking across the continent seems a small job to Uncle Joe, who is a veteran of the Spanish-American War, cowboy, sailor and fisherman.William Dixon and Sam Mason, of this city, were found guilty of causing a free-for-all fight at Bartonsville on Monday night and were sentenced to pay a fine of $10 and costs each or go to jail for 30 days. They were unable to pay their fines so they are now registered at Hotel Jones, where they will spend the next 30 days as the guest of the county. The two went to a dance at Bartonsville Monday night and freely imbibed on corn liquor. Before the dance had broken up, a free-for-all fight was in progress.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1972
“Our goal is to produce one million hybrid rats and mice in our first year of operation,” said Dr. Robert E. Stevenson, Litton Bionetics vice president and general manage of the firm’s Frederick Operations Division. “By late in our first year of operations we should be producing 150 litres of cancer virus per week, and by the end of this year, we’ll have 200,000 research animals produced by the center for our use and for use at other laboratories throughout the country.” Stevenson spoke yesterday at the National Cancer Institute’s Frederick Cancer Research Center at Fort Detrick, the on-site leader of the firm that won the $6.85 million contract for renovation, operation and management of the Fort Detrick facility.
Officials of the City of Frederick are currently negotiating with representatives of Mrs. Ransom R. Lewis Jr. for the purchase of the property known as the “Tower Apartments.” According to Alderman Max Kehne, the city is working on plans to build a large parking facility on the plot of ground encompassed by the City Hall parking lot, the western wall of the Evangelical Lutheran Church on Church Street and the alleyway next to the Tower Apartments. Alderman Glenmore Rice, chairman of the city’s parking committee, would not say if the apartments, built in 1911, would be razed.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2002
Frederick city scored a major victory in its drought struggles Friday with the passage of a consent order allowing it to continue tapping the Monocacy River, although the development moratorium remains in place. The city was previously limited by restrictions that did not allow it to draw water from the Monocacy if the flow, gauged at the U.S. Geological Survey Jug Bridge monitoring station, dipped below 50 cubic feet per second. The river hit 88 cfs Friday and is on course to drop below 30 cfs this summer, said the city war chief Marc Stachowski.
Sunday marks a big day for Emmitsburg’s Vigilant Hose Co. when it dedicates a new emergency services vehicle. “Squad 6,” which company officials call a “gigantic toolbox on wheels,” arrived in late May. The $470,000 vehicle replaces a 24-year-old unit that was donated in mid-May to a fire department in Pine Mountain, Ark. Vigilant’s new unit is unique in that all of its primary specialty rescue and firefighting tools and equipment were pre-mounted on the vehicle, the first time Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wis., has ever done so, according to the company.
