100 Years Ago
June 29, 1921
Fire started by lightning destroyed the barn and a number of outhouses on one of the farms of William G. Baker, near Buckeystown, last night, this farm being tenanted by J. Phillip Stallings. The barn, corn crib, wagon shed and other buildings were burned to the ground and most of their contents destroyed. The damage is estimated at about $5,000.
The office of dog catcher, when seen solely from the financial side, is no longer among the most desirable of “lesser” municipal jobs. “Billy” Hopwood, with a record of long years back of him, finds few dogs to chase and the “pay check” growing smaller and smaller. “There ain’t as many dogs as there once was,” wailed the official the other morning as he stood on the Square Corner, having just completed a round of the city streets.
Yesterday was the anniversary of one or two very important events in American history. On June 28, 1863, Gen. Hooker led the Federal army over the Monocacy along the Georgetown pike into Frederick on its way to Antietam for the purpose of heading off the Confederate army under Gen. Robert E. Lee. But yesterday was the anniversary of other important events not actually connected with the city. It was on June 28, 1778, that the American army under command of Gen. George Washington overtook the British army under Sir Henry Clinton retreating on New York from Philadelphia at Monmouth, N.J., and engaged them in the last big battle fought in the north during the Revolutionary War.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1971
Plans to spend $54 million to build schools in Frederick County over the next six years are “nothing more than a dream right now,” according to a local school official. Required under new state legislation to prepare a six-year school construction program, Frederick County officials have proposed 35 projects, including 21 new schools.
A 1,200-pound cow was killed Sunday morning while crossing Old Annapolis Road. “Bessie,” a Mount Airy milking cow, was killed when struck by a car operated by Raymond Harne of Mount Airy, whom police say was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed. No charges were placed or injuries to the driver sustained as a result of the accident.
A record turnout of clay target shooters Sunday registered for the final two events of the four-day State Trapshooting Championships held here at the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsmans Club. Donald Peed of Brandywine, Md., paced a field of 224 entries in the morning match, taking the state doubles title for the second year in a row with a score of 99.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2001
Emmitsburg residents discovered Thursday night that they may have little recourse against a state project to build a 340-foot-tall communications tower in their back yard. As part of a project to install a statewide emergency communications system and upgrade Frederick County’s system at the same time, the State Highway Administration is allowing the tower to be built on Bridgeport Road land that currently houses a salt dome.
Eight members of the Skip Wizards local jump rope team participated in national competition in Disney World from June 21-25. Team members who qualified in the top four positions of their events in regional competition got to go to Florida. Jumpers participating were: Eric Cornell, Elizabeth Connelly and Christine Ulrich from Jefferson; Morgan Flynn and Courtney Hunt, Point of Rocks; and Erin, Kristen and Jamie Kelly, Knoxville.
