100 Years Ago
June 3, 1920
At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education yesterday, Col. D. John Markey asked that an appropriation be included in the school budget to promote physical education in the schools of the city. As the board had completed its budget and turned it over to the county commissioners no action was taken.
Brown sugar, the kind that used to be plentiful at four or five cents a pound was scarce in this city yesterday at twenty-three cents per pound. White sugar obtainable only at two or three stores likewise sold at twenty-three cents per pound. With the strawberry season at hand to be followed by other varieties of berries and early fruit the sugar situation has become serious with hosuekeepers.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1970
A barn burned to the ground late last night on Indian Springs Road, near Yellow Springs. An Independent Hose Company spokesman at the scene said that the company originally got the report as a field fire, but found the barn engulfed when the first detachment of firefighters arrived. The owner of the barn, A.G. Young, said that the barn would cost about $12,000 to replace. Stored in it were several hundred bales of hay, and a manure spreader. Young said that two young sons of the man he rents the property to, Spalding Talbott, saved a 4-H calf from the flames. Despite appeals for spectators to avoid the scene, a large crowd had gathered to watch as the flames lit up the sky.
A bee-keeping demonstration will be held at the Hessian Barracks, located on the Maryland School for the Deaf Grounds off South Market Street on Saturday and Sunday as part of the 225th Anniversary celebration and Bell and History days. The demonstration will be given by Richard Hammond and will feature one glass enclosed frame from a working honeybee hive containing possibly a queen bee, workers, drones, eggs, larva and honey. Hammond is secretary of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Maryland State Beekeepers Association and has kept bees as a hobby for many years. He has about 50 colonies.
20 Years Ago
June 3, 2000
Food vendors and craftsmen worked under temperatures in the upper 90s Friday to get ready for the more than 30,000 people who are expected to attend the Frederick Festival of the Arts this weekend.
“We’ve heard more than enough about the horrible and horrendous consequences of growth in Frederick County. But what are the benefits?” Chamber of Commerce President Joseph Lebherz asked during an interview Thursday. “You don’t hear about the benefits of growth very often, probably because no one takes the time to consider what benefits result from the growth of our community.” He said the benefits are “drowned out and over-shadowed by the no-growth and slow-growth voices.”
