100 Years Ago
June 3, 1921
Ford Motor No. 5,000,000 was turned out Saturday at the Highland Park factory of the company. It will probably stay in Detroit as part of the museum of Henry Ford. Where numbers 1,000,000, 2,000,000, 3,000,000 and 4,000,000 are now is not a certainty for they went out into the world like any other Ford.
D.A. Hoffman, of Creagerstown, visited in Frederick on Thursday and called at The News-Post to renew his acquaintance. Mr. Hoffman, it will be recalled, was mentioned in this paper as making a record in the number of times he has read through the Bible. Then he was completing the book for the forty-sixth time. Since, he has been reading the New Testament only and has finished it 38 additional times. Mr. Hoffman reads the Bible daily and says he finds it more interesting each time he reads it through.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1971
Good Morning: “People who complain that they don’t get all they deserve should congratulate themselves.” Anonymous
County Health department officials will hold a public meeting June 15 to discuss present area air pollution laws and proposed changes in the state ordinances. Proposed changes affecting the Frederick County area will prohibit open burning of leaves and garbage after July 1, 1973, unless the local government does not provide refuse collection and the burning is at least 200 feet from the nearest dwelling.
A delegation of parents from the Urbana area whose children will be transferred from Urbana School to the new Green Valley School next fall because of redistricting asked the Frederick County Board of Education to change the lines. The group — from the Big Woods Road, Dr. Perry Road and Centerville areas — were turned down in their request presented at a board meeting last month.
20 Years Ago
June 3, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
