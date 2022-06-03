100 Years Ago
June 3, 1922
Considerable excitement was caused on South Market street yesterday evening about 6 o’clock yesterday evening when a very large dog belonging to Russell Lambert bit Charles Burkhart, East Sixth street, on the hand, tearing the flesh on the hand and causing it to bleed. Burkhart was coming out of a lunch room, and the dog was standing in front of the building. Burkhart was walking quietly by the dog when it snapped on the hand with no apparent provocation.
Valuable information, which is expected to lead to the arrest of the yeggmen who entered the Woodbine National Bank early Monday, has been unearthed by state police, according to a report made yesterday to Automobile Commissioner Baughman by Lieut. M.A. Peppersack. Not only have the state police established the identity of the bandits but, according to Peppersack, have traced their movements from the time they left the institution with bonds valued at $30,000 until early Thursday. The yeggmen are said to hail from Pennsylvania, and all have long criminal records as expert cracksmen.
The fishing season for 1922 opened yesterday. It is now lawful to catch bass, or any other fish in the streams in Frederick county. The season for bass has been closed since last December, while the time for catching many other species of the finny brethren has been shut to the public for the past month or six weeks. Many anglers went out from Frederick yesterday to try their luck, although bass have not been caught in recent years in as large numbers as 15 or 20 years ago.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1972
A Madison Street man was shot in a South Market Street bowling alley Friday night, while earlier in the day, a West Third Street woman was assaulted and robbed on the street near her home. In other police activity in the city, a 13-year-old city youth lost both his front teeth when he drove his bicycle into the rear of an auto on East Second Street.
The Walkersville boys and girls tennis teams combined for 28 consecutive wins to easily win the title in the MVAL tennis championships held Friday at Thomas Johnson and Frederick Community College. The Lions totaled 38 points, good enough for first place, while Catoctin finished second with 24. Middletown clicked for 16 points, and Brunswick and Linganore tied for the fourth post with eight points apiece.
20 Years Ago
June 3, 2002
After wintering in the tropics as usual, Maryland’s official birds are back home again. The blends of black, orange and white are singing in nearby treetops. But all is not well for the Baltimore oriole, which has been getting a lot of attention lately. Two major studies were released this year — one confronting the decades-long decline of its overall population, and the other warning climate change may shift the bird’s range to exclude Maryland.
An accidental fire in a cement plant warehouse on Saturday caused minimal damage but a lot of concern for firefighters who could have been exposed to the more than 25 chemicals stored inside, according to the officials. The fire at the Essroc plant on Buckeystown Pike was limited to one truck bay and was put out in about 15 minutes, said Capt. Fred Enos of Unite Fire Engine Co. An Essroc employee discovered the fire and used a fire extinguisher to no avail, the fire officials said.
