100 Years Ago
June 30, 1922
Telephone and telegraph service, crippled by the severe electrical storm Wednesday night, was practically restored yesterday. In some sections of the county the phone service is still impaired. The heavy rain was more general than was first supposed. High water washed through fields, wheat shocks were carried away, trees were struck by lightning and considerable minor damage was done. Hail accompanied the downpour in some locales including Sabillasville. C. Newton Trundle said that nothing less than a cloudburst visited Feagaville. The hardest rain, however, seemed to come from back of Jefferson. A shock of wheat on the Castle farmed, owned by M.J. Grove Lime Co., was struck by lightning and burned. On the Urbana road, which is being built by the Grove Lime Co., a large portion of concrete was so badly washed that it had to be dug up today and replaced.
About sixteen salesmen from city offices of the Ox Fibre Brush Company held a business meeting at Braddock Heights recently, followed by a dinner at Rose Hill Manor, near this city.
With patent rights on certain automobile accessories the Eclipse Manufacturing Company Inc., has been formed in this city and will distribute to wholesale and retails dealers throughout the county and state. The company just now is specializing in the manufacture of an automobile running board and fender support. The company has the manufacturing rights of several other accessories said to be much in demand.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1972
Last night’s rain resulted in 10 county roads being closed and precipitated a landslide on Md. 74 near Price Distillery Road, according to state police and County Roads Engineer Charles Flora. By morning, Gas House Pike and Dollyhyde Road were open to traffic and work was progressing on most of the other eight flooded county roads.
The buses will soon be rolling again in Frederick. Mrs. Sally Schwartz, who will operate the United Transit Systems bus line, will be in Frederick Monday to address a 1 p.m. luncheon meeting of the Downtown Association in the Borden Room of the Francis Scott Key Hotel. Mrs. Schwartz stated this morning that the buses will formally begin operation at noon July 21 with Mayor E. Paul Magaha boarding the first of the blue colored 1972, 30-seat International buses.
20 Years Ago
June 30, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
