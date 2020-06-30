100 Years Ago
June 30, 1920
Ocean City, Md. June 29 — Addressing the 200 pedagogues who are attending the annual convention of the Maryland State Teachers’ Association, Dr. Calvin Kendall of New Jersey, this morning said the schoolroom was no place to entertain a grouch, and he asked the teachers of Maryland to adopt a rule compelling the teachers themselves and the pupils to enjoy a loud laugh at least three times a day during the classes.
One of the largest livestock sales ever held in this city was conducted on West Fifth street yesterday by McHenry Brothers, when 83 horses were sold. The highest priced animal brought $247.50 and the lowest $10. John L. Dutrow was the auctioneer.
Emmitsburg suffered a $4,000 fire yesterday morning. The fire started in the Slagle Hotel Garage and was discovered by one of the guests at about 3:45 a.m. An alarm was turned in but before the flames, which were fed by gasoline in a tank, could be extinguished, about $4,000 worth of property had been destroyed. The loss is damaged garage $1,500, Franklin car $2,800 and Buick car $700. The fire started in the Franklin machine stored in the garage.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1970
Plans for Honor America Day are in full swing, and co-chairman Bob Hope has predicted that as many as 400,000 people may crowd into Washington for the event Saturday. The purpose of the event July 4th will be, according to the coordinators, to rekindle the American spirit of patriotism and respect for individual liberties that made America great. Also, to demonstrate to the world that while the nation faces problems, Americans are proud of their country and welcome this opportunity to honor America.
Donald Peed shattered 878 of 900 targets during the four-day State Trap Shooting Championships which ended in Thurmont Sunday to earn Maryland’s highest clay target award. On his way to winning High Over All acclaim, the Brandywine resident swept three separate state titles and carried away an armful of silver awards.
20 Years Ago
June 30, 2000
A 62-year-old Mount Airy man died early Thursday after apparently setting his mobile home on fire and shooting himself, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Charles W. Shry Jr. was dead when firefighters pulled him from the burning home shortly after 2:30 a.m., officials said.
ANNAPOLIS — More than 900,000 homeowners will receive checks averaging $700 each under the largest single tax relief bill in Maryland history, which takes effect Saturday. The one-time payments — totaling about $700 million — come under legislation passed last year by the Maryland General Assembly that alters the way property taxes are collected.
