100 Years Ago
June 30, 1921
A severe electrical storm swept over Frederick and portions of Buckeystown district yesterday evening. Scores of telephones were “burned” out in both the Frederick and Buckeystown exchanges. Rumors of building on different farms in the county having been struck by lightning drifted into the city, but up to a late hour, it was found impossible to verify these reports because of the telephones in trouble.
With the mercury flirting with the hundred mark, Frederick is again proving her pre-eminence both as a producer and consumer of that staple article of diet — ice cream. Time was when ice cream was looked on as a luxury, to be indulged in two or three times a year, and the making of which was fondly anticipated by the children of the family as some glorious and never-to-be-forgotten rite, from the cracking of the ice, the turning of the handle, down to the final rapture, which came with permission to “lick” off the cream-coated dasher.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1971
Beginning in August, Frederick High School and West Frederick Junior High School will be consolidated under the leadership of a single principal. The decision to consolidate the two schools was made by the Frederick County Board of Education at a meeting Monday. The move will provide for greater program continuity, allowing departmental coordination of grades 7 through 12, and will allow for better use of the two buildings and facilities, according to school officials.
WASHINGTON — The Selective Service System said Tuesday the nation’s draft will halt at midnight Wednesday unless Congress extends it — and a key leader said it is pretty obvious Congress can’t act that fast.
20 Years Ago
June 30, 2001
Good Morning! “A child educated only at school is an uneducated child.” — George Santayana
Two men working on a platform atop 70-foot-high silos at Frederick Asphalt were overcome by the heat Friday morning and were lowered to the ground by rescue crews. The two men had been working on a conveyor belt on top of the silos for about an hour in 90-degree heat when one of them complained of feeling sick.
A new middle school program within a school may be coming to Frederick. The founders of The Gap clothing store gave more than $20 million to the program. Administrators at KIPP, short for Knowledge Is Power Program, want to open a fifth grade program in Frederick in July 2003 and possibly expand it to a full middle school and a high school, according to Sammi Strickland, KIPP regional director.
