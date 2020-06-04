100 Years Ago
June 4, 1920
The American Express office clerks have a lasting impression of the industry of bees. “Busy as bees,” an adage older than the hills, will always bring back to these clerks and officials of poignant memories of moments of frenzied occupation on the afternoon of June 3. The story back of the adage is this. Yesterday a consignment of bees reached the American Express offices, East Patrick street. They were peaceful enough in their shipping hives, but they escaped. The freed bees proceeded to industriously clear the office. Reinforcements from the Federal Post office building joined in encouraging the winged family to return to their hive. “You ought to have been there,” he consoled with a Post reporter, “it was great” — meaning the bee hunt.
An owl is an unfriendly thing, and the two of this bird family that have taken headquarters in a tree in front of Judge Glenn H. Worthington’s home are the most unfriendly things on two wings. These owls, as is natural for them, sleep all during the day, and as soon as night falls, they wander forth in quest of humans. Many pedestrians of the city have complained about owls striking them as they walk on Record street. Several men have had straw hats broken by these birds and one policeman had his cap knocked off.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Those visiting Frederick for the historical week which will be celebrated June 8 through June 14, will have the opportunity to visit the Roger Brooke Taney Home on 121 South Bentz Street. The house became a national shrine in 1946 to the author of the Dred Scott Decision. For those who may not be familiar with this man, Taney was the former U.S. Supreme Court Justice and brother-in-law of Francis Scott Key.
With a pledge to promote government sensitive to the needs and will of the people, a Frederick resident has announced his candidacy for the Maryland House of Delegates. Galen R. Clagett, 28 and a lifelong local resident, said he will run in the Democrat primary Sept. 15.
20 Years Ago
June 4, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
