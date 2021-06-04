20 Years Ago
June 4, 1921
A number of [baseball] fans, especially those who work in the factories, are voicing strenuous objections against the change recently made in the time of calling games here. When the season opened, all games, except those of Saturday, were set for four o’clock. Recently the time has been changed to 3:30 o’clock. Fans say, in substance, “we could get to nearly all the games at the four o’clock hour, but we are lucky if we get out to more than one a week at the new time.”
Up until several months ago, a carriage factory employing in the neighborhood of five or six persons, now remodeled and turned into a modern clothing manufacturing plant, with a payroll of some 150 persons, is the record of the building on South Market street, opposite the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad station, where an industry new to Frederick has been started by Isaac Hamburger and Sons of Baltimore.
Briefs From the County’s Towns: New Market — Thousands of automobiles and motorcycles passed through here Saturday and Sunday. Several accidents and near accidents occurred at the crossroads of Monrovia and London road, and though the road was very slippery, many of the drivers drove recklessly through the village, endangering their own lives and those of the inhabitants who were brave enough to try to cross the pike while the travel was at its height. The motorcycle policemen were kept busy all day arresting the speeders, but it was impossible to catch many of them due to the heavy traffic. ... Mr. John Sevens is having a new porch erected in front of his home. ... Mr. Charles Turnbill, of Monrovia, called on Miss Julia Dorsey on Sunday.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1971
An 18-year-old girl had a “bad trip” on LSD and was taken from the front lawn on a U.S. 40 west residence to the hospital at 2:25 a.m. Thursday, according to police. She was treated for the effects of LSD with a tranquilizing drug in the emergency room of Frederick Memorial Hospital. State police were also called to investigate a “man tripping out” in the Middletown area but upon arrival found a man chanting the Buddhist Song of the Universe. He was under no influence, police said.
The board of aldermen adopted a $3.7 million 1972 budget for the city Thursday, setting the tax rate again at $1.70. The city also adopted the county and state tax rate, and approved three zoning changes on the “Old Farm” property on Rosemont Avenue.
20 Years Ago
June 4, 2001
A Baltimore man was murdered in Frederick early Sunday morning screaming, “I’ve been stabbed! I’ve been stabbed!” as he collapsed in the middle of West All Saints Street, authorities and area residents said. Anthony Lewis, 22, died at Frederick Memorial Hospital after the knife assault that occurred shortly after midnight, according to the Frederick Police Department.
Confederate Memorial Day was observed locally on Sunday for the first time in decades, with ceremonies honoring the South’s war dead and calls by a local minister to fight modern forces “determined to eradicate our Southern culture.”
Frederick’s Carroll Creek swarmed with activity Saturday and Sunday as thousands arrived for the 8th annual Frederick Festival of the Arts.
