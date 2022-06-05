100 Years Ago
June 5, 1922
Edward F. Olmstead, cashier of the First National Bank of Union Bridge, closed last week by bank examiners and who was arrested and taken to Baltimore, charged with embezzling $40,000, pleaded guilty to the charge when arraigned before United States Commissioner Frank Supplee. Olmstead was arrested at 1 p.m. at his home in Union Bridge by Deputy United States Marshals Davis and O’Connell on a warrant issued Friday by United States Commissioner Supplee. Thomas F. Kane, Federal bank examiner, said he believed the bank’s shortage would amount to more than $100,000.
The heaviest rain storm since the Johnstown flood of more than three decades ago swept over Frederick and Washington counties yesterday afternoon and last night. The storm centered in the eastern section of Washington and the western portion of Frederick county. Boonsboro was the worst hit of all, according to reports. Water at certain places was over five feet deep. A landslide on the west side of South Mountain near Dahlgren tied up traffic for some time. Catoctin Creek, near Middletown, was out of bank in a number of places. Water one foot deep was covering the state road south of Thurmont at 10 o’clock last night.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1972
A thunderstorm Sunday evening pelted Frederick with marbles of hail and dumped 2.89 inches of rain on Emmitsburg. Tom’s Creek, gorged with rains in the northern part of the county, reportedly overflowed onto old U.S. 15. High winds, fallen trees and branches gave Potomac Edison trouble with transformers and wires throughout the county last night. One utility pole in Tuscarora caught fire when it was hit by a car.
The Culler Memorial near Culler Lake in Baker Park was struck by vandals over the weekend who removed one of the bronze plaques and sprayed a magenta-colored paint on the stone monument. The mayor and chief of police expressed shock and surprise when informed of the vandalism by the News-Post. Both men said that they had not received any report of the defacing.
20 Years Ago
June 5, 2002
Legislation to revamp Frederick’s noise ordinance, a proposal some say targets Xhale nightclub, might have the unintended effect of silencing downtown nightlife. The ordinance would make operators of bars and restaurants that serve alcohol susceptible to high fines if the establishment’s music was “plainly audible” from residential property 100 feet away, a proximity common throughout downtown. “It reminds me of the move ‘Footloose,’” said Griff’s Landing general manager Shannon Lennox, referring to the 1984 film in which a small town outlaws dancing.
“Hey, who is that guy?” asked a man sitting in a skybox at the Frederick Keys game Tuesday night at Harry Grove Stadium. “That guy,” with casually dressed Secret Service agents and fans around him was John Ashcroft, U.S. attorney general. Mr. Ashcroft was scheduled to make the opening pitch of the game but arrived in the bottom of the second inning because he was delayed in traffic.
