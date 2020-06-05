20 Years Ago
June 5, 1920
Struck by a Baltimore and Ohio passenger train that backed into Frederick, Albert Wickham, North Bentz street, driving a touring car, was lifted with the body of the machine and deposited on a pile of stone and concrete last night at the Carroll street crossing. The chassis was forced ahead of the train for a distance of about 70 feet. The machine is a total wreck.
Apparently this is the day of the Sedan. Half of the cars on display at this year’s automobile shows were of the Sedan type. The public has always recognized the advantages of the Sedan for winter use. Now there has come appreciation for the fact that the Sedan is cooler than other types for summer use.
A truck, loaded with fruit said to be owned by Samuel Marino, was crowded off the road near Whippoorwill Hollow, west of New Market. The truck and the consignment of fruit was damaged. The driver was not injured.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1970
BULLETIN: No word had been received by midnight last night concerning the meat cutter’s union negotiations which could result in a strike vote. Area food stores associated with Local 117 of Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher’s Workmen included Safeway, Acme and Pantry Pride.
“All of us sat silently by and watched the entertainment media — which we support by buying their lotions and potions — condemn our fighting men at My Lai as murderers.” Brigadier General L. Scott Jr. told an audience of 150 at West Frederick Junior High School last night that the My Lai massacre myth was created by the press and high public officials, and that those same people are at work to destroy our society. “We are at war,” said the World War II hero and author of “God Is My Co-Pilot.” “But there are people among us who are the best allies our Communist enemy could ever make.” He cited Fulbright, McGovern, Bayh and Kennedy as men whose “twisted beliefs are the basic issue or our waning day.”
20 Years Ago
June 5, 2000
Organizers of this weekend’s Frederick Festival of the Arts got the record-setting crowds they anticipated as more than 30,000 people flocked to Carroll Creek Linear Park for the art, food and fund the festival promised.
After more than two decades of judicial service, Judge William W. Wenner turns 70 this September and retires from the Maryland Court of Special Appeals bench. “I’m not looking forward to retirement,” the Brunswick resident said recently, “leaving what I love to do. But I’m hopeful I’ll be asked to sit as a retired judge, and return as needed to either the appellate or trial courts.” By state law, judges in Maryland must retire from full-time service at 70.
Singing the refrains of “Waltzing Matilda,” 13 Australian veterans of the Korean War came waltzing through Frederick County Sunday. Part of an extended tour of the United States, the men stopped at the New Windsor home of Korean veteran Colonel William Weber on their way from Gettysburg, Pa., to Washington. Some Frederick County and Pittsburgh, Pa., vets were on hand to greet the entourage that hails from the Australian state of New South Wales. Most of the contingent had met Col. Weber when he and other local veterans marched in an April memorial day celebration in Sydney, Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.