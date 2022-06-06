100 Years Ago
June 6, 1922
High water throughout the county, caused by the tremendous rainfall Sunday night gradually receded yesterday. With a precipitation of 4.12 inches in the past four days, every stream in the county overflowed its bank and in some instances inundated entire fields. The Monocacy river was very high, and late last evening, it was reported to be rising. Hunting Creek, in the vicinity of Creagerstown, was reported higher than for years. In some places land on each side of the storm was under water for a distance of from 30 to 40 feet, giving the creek the appearance of a river.
The ladies of the Reformed church of Mount Pleasant will hold a strawberry festival in the town hall at that place Thursday and Saturday evenings. The festivities is for the purpose of raising money toward a fund for purchasing hymn books.
50 Years Ago
June 6, 1972
Frederick High School held graduation services for 265 seniors this morning on the school lawn, and two more schools plan services tonight. Last night, four high schools in the county held commencement exercises. When all of the county schools complete their commencements, 1,263 students will have received diplomas.
A Frederick man was found guilty this morning in District Court of 14 motor vehicle charges arising from a drag race through town on March 17. Ralph E. King was found guilty by Judge Stanley Y. Bennett. King was convicted of drag racing, three counts of fleeing an officer, two counts of exceeding a 25 mph speed limit, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, two counts of reckless driving, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, and exceeding 50 mph posted speed. Officer William White of the Frederick City Police testified that he observed two cars drag racing on North Bentz Street. He pursued a red 1968 sedan onto West Church Street then Record Street, turning west on West Second Street at a speed in excess of 80 mph.
20 Years Ago
June 6, 2002
Area physicians are taking advantage of a 1994 Maryland law that allows them to charge patients hefty fees for supplying copies of their medical records. Doctors’ offices cite labor and printing costs as reasons for the high prices. “It’s not just sticking things in a copier,” said practice administrator Jill Carswell, certified medical manager of Foris Surgical Group. “It takes a lot of man hours. It’s a lot of work. We have to have documentation of every disclosure. You have to show where it went, who it went to, the date it happened and who made the request.”
As the temperature and humidity began to rise Wednesday morning, Frederick officials stood beside the empty swimming pool at Mullinix Park and unveiled plans for a new children’s water park to open next year. The park’s 55-year-old Diggs Pool, which was closed for the summer because of severe leaks, will undergo a $350,000 transformation into a combination playground/pool with water squirting, sliding and tumbling off an array of contraptions in a shallow pool.
