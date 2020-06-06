100 Years Ago
June 6, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
June 6, 1970
The first June storm brought more than just water to the north and south county farmland last night. Heavy lightning between 5:30 and 6 p.m. impaired service to about 1,000 homes in the New Market, Bartonsville and Jug Bridge area. The heavy rains that fell before the lightning accumulated an inch between 5 and 6 p.m.
Robert L. Renner of New Midway was elected president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firemen's Association at the 36th annual convention held at the VFW Home in Emmitsburg Thursday with 100 delegates present.
20 Years Ago
June 6, 2000
Wanted: Someone to work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, must be good with crafts, a role model for children and able to juggle several tasks at once. Salary: Zilch. Nannie Frances Wheeler, 82, has accepted that job and has put in more than 1,100 hours at it. Ms. Wheeler has spent the past three years as a volunteer with the pre-kindergarten class at Liberty Elementary School taught by her daughter-in-law Joanne Wheeler.
Special Olympians returned home Sunday night, fatigued after a weekend of competition, but exhilarated with their winnings. The 41 Frederick County competitors captured about 20 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals and a few ribbons from the University of Maryland College Park event.
The not-so-old adage that if you build a park they will come isn't playing out that way in Emmitsburg. The new skateboard park was used only four times during May, town commissioners learned at their meeting Monday night. The problem isn't the lack of skateboarders, but adults willing to sign out the key and supervise as they promised they would.
