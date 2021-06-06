100 Years Ago
June 6, 1921
The exercises marking the twenty-eighth annual commencement exercises of Hood College were opened with the baccalaureate services in the Evangelical Reformed church last evening, with the sermon being preached by the Rev. Dr. John E. Tuttle, pastor of the First Presbyterian church, Swarthmore, Pa. Rev. Tuttle told those present the period of depression through which the world is passing today is marked by despair deeper and more intense than that of the war itself.
A springless automobile, the Birmingham, will be in Frederick some time in the next two or three weeks on the way from Washington to Pittsburgh. The machine will be kept here for one day for the purpose of demonstrating the ease with which it is said to be capable of traveling over rough spots. The car will be run over the roughest streets of Frederick. It is said that the machine, a sedan, has been run at a speed of 18 to 20 miles an hour over logs placed alternately in the streets, without cracking the glass.
50 Years Ago
June 6, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 6, 2001
The "black book" documents list some real names of the prostitution ring's clients, not just aliases, said convicted madam Angelika Potter in a recently televised interview contradicting her previous claims. The black book, client lists possibly naming elected officials that Frederick police seized in a July 1999 raid on Ms. Potter's call girl business, contains more than 1,000 names, Ms. Potter said, adding that some entries would raise eyebrows if revealed. "If the names ever came out, it is probably a scandal," she said in an interview that aired June 1 on Maryland Public Television's Newsnight Maryland.
A 2-year-old dog named Rosie is alive today thanks to firefighters who found her unconscious in the basement of the family's burning home Tuesday evening in Point of Rocks. "Things have been happening so fast since last night that I haven't had a chance to talk to" Carroll Manor volunteer firefighter Bob Page, one of several firefighters who has been credited with saving the shepherd and border collie mixed breed dog, resident Jim Gansel said from his parents' home this morning.
A Houston energy company has become the third company to reveal plans to construct a power plant in Frederick County. Dynegy Corp. has optioned land in the county to build a gas-fired plant to supply electricity during peak periods, spokesman Steve Stengel said. He did not reveal the location of the site.
