100 Years Ago
June 7, 1922
The contract for the erection of the auditorium of the First Baptist church, the Rev. W.C. Royal, pastor, has been awarded to Lloyd C. Culler, this city. The work will begin at once and will take about ten months to complete the structure. H.L. Cain of Richmond, Va., is the architect. Last year the Bible School building was erected, consisting of a two-story structure that is modern in every way for Bible school work. The congregation is now worshiping in this building.
A total of 79 prisoners, 53 state and 21 corporation, were incarcerated in the Frederick county bastille during the month of May, according to the monthly report of Sheriff James A. Jones, now in the hands of the county commissioners. The largest number were arrested on charges of assault. Following is a list of other crimes: carrying concealed weapon, bootlegging, nonsupport, disorderly, vagrancy, drunk, larceny, refusing to answer a forest warden’s summons, runaway, deserter and defrauding.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1972
A long-awaited public hearing will be held July 6 on the route location for the proposed construction of a section of Interstate 70 North from east of Ijamsville to the East Patrick Street connection with U.S. Route 40, according to David Fisher, state highway administrator. Notice of the hearing was ordered June 1 by the State Highway Administration and will deal with two possible locations of the project within the corridor. Plan A locates the road to the south side of the existing U.S. 40. Plan B would swing the new section to the north of U.S. 40, intersecting from east to west, Quinn Road and Linganore Road and coming in on East Patrick near the present interchange.
The days of the neighborhood snowball stand may be a thing of the past. Last week, the city of Frederick shut down the Freed Sisters’ Snowball Stand on Norva Avenue off West Patrick Street. Other snowball stands in the city — about eight — also face official closure orders, if and when, neighbors complain about people operating a “business in a residential district.” The father of the three sisters, aged 7, 12 and 14, who run the “hobby,” said two of his neighbors complained, and the city shut the stand down May 22.
20 Years Ago
June 7, 2002
A tornado reportedly touched down between Frederick and Walkersville during a late-afternoon storm Thursday that toppled trees and power lines across the county. Jim Wiesmueller, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sterling, Va., said the agency received a “credible report” of the twister touching ground at 5:10 p.m. Mr. Wiesmueller had no specifics on the report, but he also had a call from a ham radio operator at 5:20 p.m. that “construction trailers and trees were blown around like toothpicks” near U.S. 15 on the northern edge of Frederick.
When the Ford Explorer finally broke the surface of the black quarry water after a five-hour recovery effort Thursday morning, the worst possibility was quickly eliminated. “There’s no bodies,” yelled Capt. Richard Yinger, of the Frederick County Dive Team. But once the 1998 Ford was hauled to the bank, the mystery of how it wound up in the 40-foot-deep water got murkier. A report of a vehicle into the abandoned quarry of Lime Plant Road was dispatched around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
