100 Years Ago
June 7, 1921
Pueblo, Colo., June 6 — Flood-stricken Central Colorado today surveys the havoc of the most disastrous flood in the history of the West. An accurate estimate of the loss of life and property damage is impossible at this time. With morgues crowded to overflowing, hospitals turning patients to improvised relief stations, and thousands homeless or suffering from exposure, every effort today was being directed toward the alleviation of suffering, leaving the work of survey and the plans for rehabilitation for the attention of outside forces en route to the scene. Pueblo is now a sea of mud.
Commencement exercises of Thurmont high school were held in the town hall last night. Congressman Frederick N. Zihlman being the principal speaker, he took as his subject “The Elements of Success” and enumerated four principal elements: perseverance, patience, humanity and co-operation.
Return of the five-cent loaf of bread is a near possibility throughout the United States, Secretary of Agriculture Wallace said yesterday. Production costs are approaching the pre-war rates.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1971
The new Frederick Community College came of age Sunday evening as its first class of graduates stepped forward, before an audience of over 650, to receive Associate in Arts diplomas. The graduates, numbered to 108, sat in the school gymnasium with parents, friends and faculty, listening as Sen. Phillip Hart (D-Mich.) cautioned them to foster diversity in the society they would inherit.
Several funnel clouds were sighted in the Brunswick and Middletown areas Sunday night during a violent thunderstorm that brought with it torrential rains and tornadic winds and left in its wake property damage and what one Potomac Edison Company official called “a whole lot of trouble.”
20 Years Ago
June 7, 2001
The limited capacity of Frederick’s water system appears to have succeeded where slow-growth crusaders have failed. Mayor Jim Grimes on Wednesday announced a plan to restrict the number of building permits issued for the next three years, hoping to stave off a water crunch before an expanded Potomac River plant goes online.
About 50 members of Frederick County’s law enforcement community Wednesday held their 16th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics despite a downpour of rain.
Donnie Hammond, a native of Frederick, birdied the seventh playoff hole to eliminate Steve Pleish, of Parrish, Fla., in a U.S. Open qualifier and earn one of four spots for this year’s U.S. Open, which is being held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., next Thursday. It’s Hammond’s fourth appearance in a U.S. Open. His last appearance was in 1997, when the U.S. Open was held at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.
