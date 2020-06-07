100 Years Ago
June 7, 1920
Tags for those who must take out dog licenses have arrived and the county treasurer is now ready to dispense licenses for the ensuing year, beginning July 1. Last year dog licenses totaled $5,418.78. The expenditures totaled $2,483.36, leaving a balance on hand of $2,930.42.
The proposal of the American Railway Express Company to increase the rate of carrying goldfish from first class to two times first class, the elimination of the former allowance of twenty-five percent from gross weight of can, water and goldfish, and refusal of express companies to accept shipments of more than twenty-four hours’ haul, has been set for a hearing before the Interstate Commerce Commission at Washington on June 28. It is claimed that about four-fifths of the goldfish in the United States are raised in Frederick county and that about $500,000 is invested in the industry in this county.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
June 7, 2000
A nonprofit company that wants to develop a school at Fort Ritchie wants to buy the entire 638-acre abandoned military post, the firm said Tuesday. Role Models America, which is creating a chain of academies across the country for high school dropouts, would also establish its headquarters at the former Army post in the northeast corner of Washington County near the Frederick County line.
Arts groups in Frederick County got almost $142,000 in state grants for fiscal 2001, an increase of more than $23,000 from last year, Gov. Parris Glendening announced Tuesday. The Weinberg Center for the Arts Inc. alone got a $25,000 bump in state funding from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.