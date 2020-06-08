100 Years Ago
June 8, 1920
NEWS FROM NEW MARKET: Thos. M. Waltz, of Philadelphia, Pa., visited his old home last Sunday. Upon his return he took his mother Mrs. Susan Waltz with him. The home of Joseph M. Wood is being improved by the addition of a large lawn. On Sunday morning last, a Ford touring car driven by a lady from Washington was very much damaged on our public square, when it was driven into the store property of Mr. Frank Downey. Charles Palmer has opened an ice cream parlor and general merchandise store. Richard Mealey has opened a general store and ice cream parlor.
The Board of Aldermen has authorized City Attorney Edward S. Delaplaine and City Engineer Emory C. Crum to confer with the State Roads Commission in regard to paving that portion of Patrick street over which the state has jurisdiction and report to the Board the result of the conference. Mr. Delaplaine and Mr. Crum expect to go to Baltimore Thursday and take up the matter with chairman J.N. Mackall of the state commission.
Miss Laura Remsberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert S. Remsberg near Middletown, was one of the graduates last week from the Peabody Conservatory of Music. Miss Remsberg, who for some time past has been a vocalist of remarkable ability also took a teacher’s course at the Conservatory. She is now a paid singer in one of Baltimore’s large congregations.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1970
Plans for the celebration of Frederick’s 225th anniversary come to fruition today after months of anticipation. A full schedule of events has been planned for the celebration from tours, magician shows, to a pageant of the city’s history.
A high speed chase by a Baltimore County police cruiser resulted in an accident near Libertytown, when the pursued car failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. The driver was pinned inside.
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2000
It was like saying goodbye to a friend. That’s how members of the Vigilant Hose Co. and Emmitsburg residents said they felt Wednesday as their beloved fire engine was packed up to leave town. But, the group says, it’s comforting to know that the 1971 engine is headed to a good and loving home — Pine Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. in rural Arkansas.
Many county and city officials agree the C. Burr Artz Library renovation project has been a long time coming. The new building, which should be completed by January 2002, will expand from 27,000 square feet to 66,000 square feet and will be compatible with the designs of the Carroll Creek project.
Thurmont town officials approved a $6.3 million budget for the coming fiscal year during their Wednesday night meeting. While retaining its current tax rate of 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the town will see several streets repaved and the purchase of heavy equipment in fiscal 2001.
