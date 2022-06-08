100 Years Ago
June 8, 1922
Between 400 and 500 students of the seventh grade in the various graded and rural schools of the county will be awarded certificates at the City Opera House tomorrow afternoon. Every pupil in the seventh grade of any public school in the county will be the recipient of one of these certificates, which will be presented on stage. This is the first year that certificates have been presented to the pupils completing the grammar school grades.
“The Power of the Button,” in which the story of electricity, its uses and manufacture is cleverly told by a motion picture, was shown to Frederick Rotarians at the weekly meeting on Wednesday. The film was part of the program arranged by the entertainment committee, and given in cooperation with the Potomac Public Service Company. At the close of the picture reel, views of the local utility were shown, including the Dams 4 and 5 plans, the Cacapon river, Millville plants, Security, etc., and a number of the larger industries in the various places served by the Potomac corporation.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1972
A downtown businesswoman fired a blast of criticism at the mayor and chief of police this morning for “conspiracy and harassment” and accused them of “working for the shopping centers.” Mrs. Nellie H. Hurst, owner-operator of the Snow White Grill, Downtowner and other business properties, said, “We not only ought to kick out the chief of police but a lot of others too — they’re either dumb or being paid off.” Mrs. Hurst’s comments arose from actions by city police officers who placed green warning tickets on automobiles announcing the newly-extended parking prohibition on city streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Mrs. Hurst charged that the new ordinance would directly damage her business. She said that her business received bread, milk and other foodstuffs during the early-morning hours. In addition, many construction workers stop at her establishments in the early morning.
The Frederick County Dairy Princess contest has been held every year since 1962 and, according to contest chairman Mrs. Merhle Duvall of Walkersville, it is always very successful. It will be held this year at Catoctin High School, beginning at 8:15 p.m. It will be up to judges John (“Happy Johnny”) Zufall, Mrs. Marvin Bures, and Mrs. Samuel Huffer, to decide which girl best fits the characteristics of a dairy princess. Competing for the title this year are Susan Weimer, Brenda Kepler, Linda Eyler and Deborah Moore.
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2002
Unveiling a stamp Friday to recognize firefighters killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack was a special moment for Robert Carlo. The Frederick resident lost his son, Michael, a New York firefighter in the collapse of the World Trade Center. The stamp that depicts the raising of the American flag by firefighters at the WTC ruins will be on sale until Dec. 31, 2004.
A state police helicopter flew out a 27-year-old man to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore on Friday night after he was allegedly assaulted in the parking lot of Xhale. “Maybe it was an assault, but maybe it was not,” said Sgt. Greg Gautney of the Frederick Police Department. “Somebody was flown out.”
Midshipman Shane Todd is enjoying his summer cruise aboard the USS Frederick, which is on one of its last voyages. The ship will be decommissioned sometime in October, said the 21-year-old from Frederick County who coincidentally ended up on the ship. “This is one of its last runs,” Mr. Todd said of the USS Frederick. “The crew has been really good to us. We’re having a good time.” Mr. Todd was on board the USS Frederick with other U.S. Naval Academy classmates.
