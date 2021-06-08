100 Years Ago
June 8, 1921
The house on the farm of Dr. Chas. W.R. Crum, about halfway between Knoxville and Petersville, tenanted by Thomas Shafer, was totally destroyed by fire shortly after 11 o’clock Monday night. Mr. and Mrs. Shafer and Spencer Burgess, asleep when the flames broke out, had very little time to escape. With the exception of a sewing machine and a few house articles of clothing, the contents of the house, including a quantity of furniture belonging to Dr. Crum, was destroyed.
No action was taken yesterday by the county commissioners upon the request of a delegation of citizens of Myersville asking for a contribution toward the purchase of a right-of-way along the road, west of Middletown, toward Myersville, for the purpose of eliminating a steep grade. It was stated yesterday that another route to Myersville from the National pike had been put up to the commissioners. This route is by way of Harmony. It is said that Myersville can be reached by way of Harmony, by building four miles of state road without a new right-of-way.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1971
A potentially disastrous infestation of army worms have been found on two separate farms near Harmony Grove, north of Frederick. The worms, which affect corn, barley and wheat crops, were discovered Monday by Kenneth Shifflet, extension agent, plant science and livestock for Frederick County. Shifflet said that unless controlled immediately, the infestation poses a threat of economic disaster to local farmers. “Back in the ‘30s, we did have a disaster here before anyone knew what it was,” he said. The army worms were found on two farms one mile apart and both belonging to John Crum.
For the second straight day, high winds and heavy rain hit Frederick County, knocking down several trees and tree limbs but otherwise causing only minor damage. City police reported downed trees blocked sections of North Market Street, Bentz Street and Shookstown Road, as well as other trees and branches blown down throughout the county.
As high school seniors received their diplomas last night at Linganore, Frederick, Brunswick and Middletown high schools, the 168 graduating seniors at Catoctin High School were receiving an ancient Chinese curse from U.S. Senator Charles McC. Mathias. The curse: “May you live in interesting times.” Actually, Mathias (R-Md.) was acknowledging that the Class of 1971 does indeed live in interesting times: times of change.
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2001
The White House has chosen a former prosecutor to lead the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland, passing over Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle, Rep. Robert Ehrlich said Thursday. President Bush told Mr. Ehrlich, R-2nd, on Wednesday night he had selected Thomas DiBiagio, who was once an assistant U.S. attorney and is now a defense attorney in Baltimore.
Nearly 2 inches of precipitation dropped in the county overnight Wednesday, causing area residents to wake to wet windshields and puddles but generally sunny and cloud-free skies. The rain gauge at the Maryland State Police barrack on U.S. 40 West recorded 1.76 inches of rain.
A two-alarm fire destroyed a barn early Thursday at 5901 Oland Road, Adamstown. Fire officials estimated the loss at $150,000. A neighbor of George Crawford discovered the blaze and called 911 at 5:15 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said. One hundred firefighters from throughout the county battled the fire and had it under control in about an hour. The barn and its contents of hay, farm equipment and tractors were destroyed.
