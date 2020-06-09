100 Years Ago
June 9, 1920
A two-wheel tractor demonstration was given on the farm of William Henry, one mile east of Lewistown yesterday afternoon in the presence of about 100 farmers. Two machines were used, one a large and the other a smaller type. The larger machine was operated by Ross Smith. It carried three plows and cut furrows from eight to twelve inches in depth. Within an hour it had plowed one acre of ground. Because of the fact that a company composed of residents of Walkersville and vicinity is being organized to manufacture the larger machine interest was centered in its work. It is understood that as soon as the new company is organized, which is now under way, a plant will be built at Walkersville and the manufacture of tractors will be set in motion. The larger tractor is known as the “square turn” tractor.
Wilson N. Martz, 83 years old, known as the “grand old man of the Frederick county rural mail carriers,” is once again delivering mail along Route 6 from Frederick. He had been ill for the last five or six months and substitutes had been delivering mail in his place. In covering his route, Mr. Martz leaves Frederick by the Montevue pike and drives to Shookstown, Rocky Springs, Yellow Springs, Indian Springs, Edgewood and High Knob. The route is 24 miles long and serves 176 families or over 800 people. Mr. Martz started carrying mail along this route 19 years ago, when the rural mail system was first brought to Frederick county.
50 Years Ago
June 9, 1970
At the Thursday meeting of the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission, results of a recent survey of mobile home dwellers in the county and proposed changes to the mobile home ordinances will be presented by members of the planning staff. Of all single dwelling units bought in the United States in the last year, 40 percent were mobile homes, according to national government statistics.
The Hood College Board of Trustees recently voted to drop the words “of women” from the college charter. The action taken by the trustees means that Hood will remain a woman’s college, but the legal barrier to taking some steps toward coeducation has been removed in case the challenge should decide to admit men at a later date.
20 Years Ago
June 9, 2000
A 45-year-old Gapland man was killed Thursday morning when he tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone and lost control of his motorcycle, Maryland State Police said. The driver was pronounced dead following the 6:25 a.m. wreck on Md. 383 at Catoctin Creek, Sgt. Steve Hassett said.
A man on a Yamaha motorcycle led a state police motorcycle trooper on a 13-mile chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph Thursday morning when the trooper tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, Maryland State Police said. When the 25-year-old Waynesboro, Pa., man was finally stopped after the five-minute chase, “he remarked to troopers at the scene that he was not going to let someone on a Harley Davidson pass him,” Sgt. Steve Hassett said. He didn’t realize a state police trooper was riding the Harley.
