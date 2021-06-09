100 Years Ago
June 9, 1921
That paper money was issued by Frederick county towns 80 years ago is shown by the fact that John A. Horner, Emmitsburg, deputy register of wills, has in his possession three specimens of currency issued by the corporation of Emmitsburg in 1840. The notes are for the sum of money of less than $1. One, dated April 5, 1840, is for 25 cents; another dated April 25, 1840, is for six and one-fourth cents, and the third, bearing the date of April 28, 1840, is for 50 cents.
Although they are serving on grand and peer juries in other states, women of Maryland must look to the Legislature to give them the right to sit in judgment in the courts of Frederick county and the state at large. This is the consensus of opinion among judges and lawyers who have discussed the possibility of female juries, since the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave the gentle sex the right to exercise the ballot throughout the land.
The salesman for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company will give a carton of Chesterfield cigarettes to any player making a home run on the home grounds during the month of June. To start the ball rolling he gave 1,000 Chesterfields to “Tubby” Miller, centerfielder, who lifted one over the sheds for four bases in the game here last Friday. The cigarettes for the players will be obtainable at F.R. Schmidt’s.
50 Years Ago
June 9, 1971
Approximately four out of every five youths searching for employment in the Frederick area have been unable to find jobs, Maryland State Employment Service officials said Tuesday. Of the more than 500 high school and college-age students who have gone to the employment service offices on East Church Street looking for work, only about 20 percent have been able to find jobs.
The Thomas Johnson High School Class of 1971, claimed by principal Karl S. Manwiller Jr. to be the most brilliant — and certainly the largest — in the school’s history, reached the milestone of commencement Tuesday night before a crowd of over 1,000 persons. It was the largest to graduate in the county this year, with 348 members.
Sections of the walls of the Montgomery Ward’s store under construction at the site of the Fredericktowne Mall crumbled this week due to the heavy rains and high-velocity winds. The section that fell was at the north end of the building.
20 Years Ago
June 9, 2001
The new Frederick County dairy princess has been at the helm of royalty before. As both the Frederick County Farm Queen and a past Maryland Swiss Miss, Laura Sigler, of Smithsburg, assumed her new role with a glowing smile and two words: thank you. The year 2000 dairy princess Kelly Burrier placed the crown on Miss Sigler’s head.
A wooden box sits on a cliff 800 feet above the Potomac River, and the five fuzzy speckled hatchlings inside it have been the focus of a biologist’s work for weeks. Craig Koppie, endangered species biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, stood beside the box, or hack, at the Maryland Heights cliff at Sandy Hook on Friday afternoon and put into it three female 32-day-old peregrine falcons from a nest at Hart-Miller Island Lighthouse in an effort to reintroduce the fastest flying bird in the world to its historic nesting place in Maryland.
Frederick County Commissioner Ilona Hogan announced Friday that she will start a senior management job with Bechtel Corp. on Monday and will retain her seat as a commissioner. After 30 years of practicing and teaching law, Mrs. Hogan was approached by Bechtel several weeks ago to become one of the company’s international attorneys.
