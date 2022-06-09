100 Years Ago
June 9, 1922
A cloudburst between 10 and 11 o’clock last night, about three miles northwest of the city, caused a rush of the greatest volume of water upon the city since the memorial flood of June 4, 1904, and second in point of volume since the Johnstown flood of 1889. The water came in a great wave that swept everything before it. The meadow adjoining Zentz’s mill, west of Bentz street, was converted into a river, and twenty small head of cattle and calves belonging to Horace C. Zacharias were swept away. Forty-two head of cattle belonging to John W. Grove, the dairyman, Montevue pike, were reported to be missing. Cows and hogs floated down Carroll creek and passed under the West Patrick street bridge, and dozens of chickens were drowned.
All Saint’s church has offered to the city without cost 15 feet or less of the ground in front of the chapel on Court street if the city will widen Court street, within six months from this past Monday evening. The only condition attached to this offer is that the city stand the expense of constructing the sidewalk in front of the property.
50 Years Ago
June 9, 1972
Showing a determination that they mean “to fight city hall,” about 150 residents of the Adamstown area Thursday night banded themselves into a Carroll Manor Civic Association. The city hall that they indicated they were willing to take on, and invited other citizens to join in self-interest, is the seven-member Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission, and if necessary, the county commissioners who appoint the zoning commission. Arousing the concern of the audience, which filled to standing room only the small meeting chamber of the old elementary school, was the proposal by a land “syndicate” head, Robert M. Keats of Chevy Chase, to build a planned urban development (PUD) for some 1,773 units and an estimated 7,000 population in this small farm community.
With the words, “As the City goes so goes the County,” Frederick Mayor E. Paul Magaha yesterday voiced his support and interest in the Downtown Development Plan presented by Marcou O’Leary Associates Inc. Denying any “foot-dragging” on the part of the city, the mayor said, “the plan is constantly before us. We have been working very hard with the merchants and with David Bork, consultant on the plan, to get this plan implemented.”
Eighteen teachers with a total of 474 years of service are retiring from Frederick County schools this year. They were honored Wednesday at a luncheon by the Frederick County Board of Education. Miss C. Beattie Stauffer has the longest record — 43 years. Mrs. Margaret Z. Bohn and Mrs. Lillian S. Braungart have both served 42 years.
20 Years Ago
June 9, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
