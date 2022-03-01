100 Years Ago
March 1, 1922
Every director of the Maryland-Virginia Milk Producers’ Association is a farmer producing milk, and all charges to the contrary made by certain milk distributors are absolutely unfounded, according to the sworn testimony offered before the sub-committee of the House District Committee yesterday by T.E. McLaughlin, who until a week ago was secretary and manager in charge of the association’s plant in Washington. The Congressional subcommittee has been investigating the conditions surrounding the production, marketing and distribution of milk in the District of Columbia for the past three or four months.
The cases of the State against Victoria Tucker, indicted for selling alcoholic beverages illegally, and James Spear and David Myers, charged with operating a gaming table, will be taken up in Court this morning. Spear is indicted on two charges. The woman, in the first case, resides near Liberty, and Spear and Myers are residents of this city.
50 Years Ago
March 1, 1972
Saturday morning, Charles Dotson was heating wash water in his Dorseytown home near Mount Airy when his iron stove exploded. The resulting fire destroyed everything in the six-room home in an area of Dorseytown called The Valley.
Representatives from four major banks in Frederick have recommended the exploration of two programs under the Small Business Administration in an attempt to provide loans to disadvantaged persons seeking to establish businesses in the community. The proposal came last night during the regular monthly meeting of the Human Relations Council in response to attempts by the HRC to discover a means for providing low-interest capital for entrepreneurs in business.
20 Years Ago
March 1, 2002
Federal authorities have subpoenaed documents and anthrax samples from the nation’s scientific laboratories in their hunt for the origin of the anthrax used in last year’s mail attacks. Officials at Fort Detrick would not say Thursday if they had been subpoenaed. The fort’s U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases works with anthrax and has been linked to the investigation.
Area residents had numerous complaints about Linganore High School’s physical facilities at Thursday’s superintendent’s roundtable at LHS. And School Superintendent Jack Dale answered each complaint the same way. Tell Frederick County Commissioners about the problem because they control the purse strings.
