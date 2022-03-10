100 Years Ago
March 10, 1922
At 12 o’clock last night, the jury in the case of John E. Hall, a preacher, charged with sending a threatening letter to Judge Glenn H. Worthington, after deliberating seven hours and forty minutes, being unable to agree, was locked up for the night. Hall remained in the courtroom until the jury was locked up. He was then handcuffed by the sheriff and taken to jail. The case proceeded with the jury oblivious of the fact that new damaging evidence had been found against the accused. The new evidence in the case developed yesterday in the shape of a letter received by Judge Worthington in his morning mail similar in every respect to the letter he received last March for which the prisoner was being tried.
Mr. Arthur Etzler, New Midway, caught 40 rats with steel traps in the last two weeks.
Residents of the Smithsburg district may form a vigilance committee to protect themselves against what appears to be the work of a firebug as a result of the second fire, with every indication that it was of incendiary origin, within the past two weeks. Monday evening about 5 o’clock, fifteen minutes after Walter Sleasman had left the building, the barn on the Sleasman farm on the outskirts of Smithsburg was a mass of flames. It was about two weeks ago that fire of mysterious origin destroyed the barn on the farm of Miss Kate Ingram, near Smithsburg. No one had been near the building, and there had been no fire about the structure.
Briefs from County Towns: Feagaville — An old-time quilting party was held at the home of Mrs. John M. Zimmerman last Thursday. The Ballenger Grange will hold its regular meeting on Friday night. The first robins of this season were seen here on Monday.
50 Years Ago
March 10, 1972
A man arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Francis Scott Key Hotel 75 minutes before Mrs. Spiro Agnew arrived remained in jail last night. The arrest was made by Maj. Charles V. Main and Pvt. James Bohrer, who said Benjamin Stearns, 71, of Pamona, Ill., was in the lobby carrying a pistol in a holster. Chief Main said he doubted the incident had anything to do with Mrs. Agnew’s planned visit. Stearns had been in the Frederick area for several weeks, and about a week ago, he moved to the hotel.
Sections of the Comprehensive Development Plan for Frederick County dealing with land use in the Urbana and Adamstown areas evoked the greatest comment from the more than 50 people who attended a public hearing Thursday. The plan “represents the growth pattern of over 200,000 people at a point approximately 30 years down the road,” according to planning director Lawrence Johnson.
City police are investigating the possibility of arson in a fire at a vacant home on Klinehart’s Alley between Fourth and Fifth streets Thursday night. The fire apparently began in the rear, second floor portion of the home, which is due for demolition.
20 Years Ago
March 10, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
