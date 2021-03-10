100 Years Ago
March 10, 1921
Leaving in its wake the debris of many demolished barns, homes and wrecked telephone construction, a hurricane, accompanied by a heavy rain precipitation, swept over Howard county yesterday afternoon at 4 o’clock. The storm centered over Lisbon and Sykesville, and adjoining sections. The loss, not completely surveyed last night, was heavy.
The benefit show given by Samuel M. Annan, of Emmitsburg, manager of the Victory Motion Picture Parlor, for the relief of the starving children of Central and Eastern Europe, was well patronized by the people of Emmitsburg, and Mr. Annan forwarded to the Frederick county relief committee a check for $42.50 realized from the benefit.
50 Years Ago
March 10, 1971
The Frederick YMCA picked up 62 medals in the Mason-Dixon Swimming Championships at Alleghany Community College. The local team won 17 individual gold medals, 14 silver and 31 bronze as they won more medals than any other team in the tournament. Frederick had 11 first-place finishes out of 38 and set six new league marks.
The Frederick County legislative delegation is expected to introduce a bill this week in Annapolis that would enable the county commissioners to borrow money for a study and land options for a proposed county government complex in downtown Frederick.
20 Years Ago
March 10, 2001
GS Communications Inc. is now Adelphia Communications Corp. Sale of the family-owned cable television company to Adelphia, one of the six largest cable operators in the nation, was completed Friday. It marks the end of local ownership of the system in Frederick city and county, which began operating in July of 1967. The sale was first announced in May of last year. GS Communications was wholly owned by The Great Southern Printing and Manufacturing Co., which also owns The Frederick News-Post, The Job Shop and GS Net.Works. Those businesses will be sold to the Randall Family LLC, which is also owned by members of the Randall family, who are also shareholders of the company. Closing is set for March 13.
A Frederick County youth accused of sending threatening messages to students in California and Columbine is being held without bail in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The 18-year-old allegedly sent instant messages over the internet to two girls in California about 1 a.m. March 8, threatening to continue what a former Brunswick youth started March 5.
