100 Years Ago
March 11, 1921
A soil fertility school was held in the town hall, Mt. Pleasant, yesterday afternoon and last night, addressed by F.W. Oldenburg, of the University of Maryland Extension service and County Agent P.A. Hauver. A fair sized attendance was present at the first meeting and the night attendance was large.
Engineer John Lemley and the fireman and brakeman of the fast freight running between Brunswick and Philadelphia, were badly scalded near Wilmington, Del., yesterday when the crown bolt of the engine blew out exposing the men to a volume of steam. Lemley was sent to his home in Baltimore while the others were taken to a hospital for treatment.
50 Years Ago
March 11, 1971
The Jeanne Bussard Workshop was presented a new Chevrolet sports van yesterday by Haley Chevrolet Oldsmobile Agency of Brunswick.
An expert on Sino-Soviet affairs warned last night that the sleeping giant that once was China is not only very much awake but fully capable of flexing its muscles. “We may think of China as a backward county, but we take it lightly at our own risk,” warned Harrison Salisbury, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author, in a speech at Mount St. Mary’s College.
PEANUT BUTTER SOUP: 2 tablespoons margarine, ⅔ cup finely chopped celery, ¼ cup finely chopped onion, ¼ cup flour, 1 cup creamy or chunk-style peanut butter, 2 cups milk, 4 cups chicken stock or bouillon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and dash of pepper. Melt margarine in skillet. Add celery and onion; cook over low heat, stirring frequently until tender. Stir in flour, mixing until smooth. Blend peanut butter with 1 cup milk. Stir into mixture in skillet with remaining milk, stock, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until slightly thickened. Serve hot. Make about 7 cups.
20 Years Ago
March 11, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
