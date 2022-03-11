100 Years Ago
March 11, 1922
With a dozen or more applicants for the United States Fish Commissionership, including Henry O’Malley, who has been connected with the Fisheries Bureau for years, and Reno S. Harp, of Frederick, the Department is conducting a still hunt for a big and able business man to take the place, according to a dispatch from Washington.
The deep snows of the past winter of the county, according to most of the farmers who seem to be optimistic over the prospect of a good wheat yield this year although some are inclined to be pessimistic. “They look real good out in my locality. I only hope the price will be as good as the crop,” said G.D. Smith, Urbana district.
This is the month: To bid old winter goodbye. To plant sweet peas on the 17th. To start again the season’s routine. To plant peas, lettuce, beets and parsnips. To guard new chicks from getting chilled. To set out strawberry plants just as early as the frost goes out of the ground. They will get a good start before dry weather. To go over the apiary and examine each hive for honey stores and missing queens. Also to clean out dead bees and put all in shape for the nectar flow. — Farm Life
50 Years Ago
March 11, 1972
The National Cancer Institute and the Department of Defense have resolved a two-month dispute over $13 million in equipment at Fort Detrick. In late January, the News-Post learned that equipment located in the buildings to be turned over for use by the new cancer research center at Detrick was being contested by DOD and NCI.
Children at five county public elementary schools plus students at St. John’s Elementary are receiving special reading assistance under the county’s federally funded Title I grant. Under Title 1, children identified as educationally deprived because they come from areas with a high concentration of low income families are eligible for Title I services. The Title I grant funds the salaries of five reading teachers.
20 Years Ago
March 11, 2002
When Lucille Ball began making television audiences laugh, Austin Brandenburg made sure she found her way into his neighbors’ living rooms. He’s still reaching for the stars the old-fashioned way. This month marks Mr. Brandenburg’s 50th year installing and maintaining antennas for over-the-air television reception. He’s 83 years old and hasn’t needed to work for a long time. But the Myersville resident enjoys scaling 80-foot towers in order to work his magic, pulling clean pictures and sound for customers in Frederick and Washington counties.
A woman was hurt, and three people were arrested when an apparent domestic dispute late Sunday night boiled over and turned into an assault on deputies, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was hit in the head with a telephone in the struggle at a home on Augusta Drive, said Sgt. Gordon Geesey of the sheriff’s office.
