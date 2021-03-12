100 Years Ago
March 12, 1921
Elmer Stockman, driver of the G.L. Baking Company’s truck, was held up on the Georgetown pike at the foot of “Blue Hill” between Frederick Junction and Urbana about 7:30 o’clock last night by three highwaymen and robbed of $65. Immediately after the robbery, the thieves left Stockman tied to the steering wheel of his truck, jumped in their automobile and sped rapidly away in the direction of this city.
The long arm of the law through Washington County Sheriff Richard Duffy and his deputies will reach out to grab all spooning couples found making love in automobiles in the private lanes of farmers and other property owners in the vicinity of Hagerstown. Sheriff Duffy made this announcement following the receipt of complaints from residents that scores of couples from Hagerstown park their automobiles in their lanes in the evening and spoon in the moonlight, or darkness, until a late hour.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1971
A Mount Airy soldier was killed March 2 in the war in Southeast Asia, according to an announcement by the Defense Department. He was identified as Army Pfc. Herbert D. Mulkey Jr., son of Herbert E. Mulkey Sr., Mount Airy. Pfc. Mulkey, 19, enlisted in the Airborne Division of the Army in June of 1970. He is the 34th casualty from the Frederick area for the war in Southeast Asia.
Approval was granted by the Frederick Housing Authority Thursday night for the purchase of three 10-foot sections of fire hose for use at Catoctin View Apartments. The hose and nozzles, valued at $550, will be carried and maintained by the city fire companies to save the Housing Authority the expense of constructing storage areas at the building site.
20 Years Ago
March 12, 2001
The Republican Party’s state convention will be held in Frederick this year, according to a local GOP organizer. The convention will take place June 14-16 at the FSK Holiday Inn, said Doris McDonnel, head of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee.
A few hundred women passed through the doors of Hood College’s Whitaker Campus Center on Sunday, taking part in the 17th annual Frederick Women’s Fair. The first year the event was held at Hood. Planning committee vice chairwoman Sarah Bigham said 43 separate workshops and 56 separate exhibitors participated.
Teams from all nine Frederick County schools competing in an academic tournament in Boonsboro Saturday advanced to the state finals. “Frederick County students represented themselves and their schools extremely well” in the problem-solving competition called “Destination ImagiNation,” said Carl Herbert, a Frederick County Public Schools program coordinator.
