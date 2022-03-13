SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
March 13, 1922
With the weather forecasters predicting more winter, snow and colder weather, signs of approaching spring are beginning to multiply. A flock of wild geese was seen flying over Yellow Springs yesterday, and birds are singing in the mountains. From various stream and pond sections come reports that the frogs and toads have commenced making noise. From Frederick itself comes reports that also indicate the coming of spring. Caterpillars have been seen. But reminders of winter are continually with the Frederick Countian. Patches of snow were still to be seen in the county.
Virginia Ebert, nine-year-old of this city, strayed from the home of her grandmother, Mrs. Mathias Bartgis, near Yellow Springs, yesterday and for four or five hours was lost in the mountain. She finally appeared at the home of a Mr. Staley, about four miles from the Bartgis home, disclosed her identity and was taken back to the home of her grandmother. The little girl was last seen leading a dog by a string around its neck. Later, the dog returned, and about this time the child was missed.
Sheriff Jones ran down a slight clue Saturday without finding any trace of the whereabouts of Harvey Gartrell, who shot and instantly killed Alta Iris Jenkins, 17, at the home of her grandparents, Buckeystown, more than a week ago. Stephen Gartrell, a brother, and Jacob P. Gosnell, a cousin of the fugitive, were in this city Saturday, and the former conferred with for some time at the Courthouse with Sheriff Jones and Deputy Smith. Stephen Gartrell said that his family are of the opinion that the young man, 20, drowned himself in the Monocacy River after the shooting.
50 Years Ago
March 13, 1972
The Pen-Rock Hotel, a 60-year-old landmark of nearby Pen-Mar, and two adjacent homes were destroyed at Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., early Sunday morning in a $41,000 fire. Fire Chief Roy Stahley of the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department said he had first knowledge of the blaze, which started in a fireplace about 6:20 a.m. The three-story, wooden structure built in 1911 was 150 feet long and contained some 60 rooms.
The dam at Sixes Bridge was one of the two small dams on tributaries of the Potomac River, which was stricken from the list of proposed projects by the House Public Works Committee last week. Sixes Bridge dam and the dam at Verona, Va., were the two deleted by the committee from the 1972 Omnibus Rivers and Harbors Bill.
“Enough. This is THEFT!” Sandra Dalton, clerk of the Frederick County Circuit Court, posted this warning Tuesday afternoon — the third straight day documents were discovered missing from the land records department. Ms. Dalton said she is extremely upset that someone had been stealing land record documents from the state. The land records date back to the founding of the county and contain an estimated million photocopied pages.
20 Years Ago
March 13, 2002
A Montgomery County developer’s plans to build about 1,600 homes on about 500 acres just west of the Brunswick city limits got a shot in the arm Tuesday night from two residents who spoke out in support of the project. The words of support from former city councilman Bill Eshbaugh and lifelong resident Greg Breeden came as the plan for the proposed Brunswick Crossing approaches an annexation vote on March 26.
Frederick County Board of Education member Anne Hooper will not run for election in September’s primary, she said Tuesday. Ms. Hooper, who was appointed to the board by Gov. William Donald Schaefer in 1994, said she was retiring from the school board because “politics is not my thing. Community service is my thing.”
